Critics' Choice Awards 2017: All the outfits by hellofashion.com / 12 December 2016 The Critics' Choice Awards kicked off awards season in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with some of the biggest stars from film and TV dressing to impress on the red carpet. Take a look through to see all of the outfits… Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Red Carpet Emma Stone Photo: © Getty Images Natalie Portman Photo: © Getty Images Lily Collins Photo: © Getty Images Michelle Williams Photo: © Getty Images Kate Beckinsale Photo: © Getty Images Emmy Rossum Photo: © Getty Images Janelle Monae Photo: © Getty Images Jessica Biel Photo: © Getty Images Kerry Washington Photo: © Getty Images Amy Adams Photo: © Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld Photo: © Getty Images Allison Williams Photo: © Getty Images Mandy Moore Photo: © Getty Images Nicole Kidman Photo: © Getty Images Naomie Harris Photo: © Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard Photo: © Getty Images Leslie Mann Photo: © Getty Images Kaley Cuoco Photo: © Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood Photo: © Getty Images