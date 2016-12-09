Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 09 December 2016 The British royals donned their finest traditional dress for the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, with Kate wearing a red Jenny Packham gown for the occasion. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Celebrity Style Fashion News The Countess of Wessex looked smart in a tailored dress and court shoes at the ICAP charity day. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Rania was elegant as ever in this stunning patterned gown. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Marie-Chantal looked glamorous at the Fashion Awards in London. Photo: © Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi worked a laidback look in a striped top and skinny trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Sofia looked chic in a black shift dress with peter pan collar. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia wore a collarless coat and shift dress to attend a seminar in Rome. Photo: © Getty Images