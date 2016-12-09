Best royal fashion of the week

The British royals donned their finest traditional dress for the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, with Kate wearing a red Jenny Packham gown for the occasion.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex looked smart in a tailored dress and court shoes at the ICAP charity day.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania was elegant as ever in this stunning patterned gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Marie-Chantal looked glamorous at the Fashion Awards in London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi worked a laidback look in a striped top and skinny trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Sofia looked chic in a black shift dress with peter pan collar.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia wore a collarless coat and shift dress to attend a seminar in Rome.

 Photo: © Getty Images