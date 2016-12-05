22 ways to wear a suit this party season by hellofashion.com / 05 December 2016 Chloe Moretz had a rock chick vibe in a velvet floral patterned pantsuit at the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 fundraiser at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Trends Celebrity style Christmas Chloe Moretz Karlie Kloss Zendaya Kourtney Kardashian's suit met sexy with a white bralette under her jacket at an event in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya modelled a velvet suit from her own collection at the Project Runway fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Charlize Theron looked sleek in her unbuttoned shirt and tailored suit for The Last Face premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Solange Knowles looked out of this world, donning a silver pantsuit to the 13th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Karlie Kloss made a floral statement stepping out in New York City wearing a black suit that featured colourful flower prints. Photo: © Getty Images Georgia May Jagger looked pretty in pink at a Gucci party in celebration of the Gucci Cruise 2017 fashion show in London. Photo: © Getty Images Naomie Harris shined bright on the carpet of the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards wearing a silver Gucci suit. Photo: © Getty Images Rita Ora proved a pantsuit doesn't always have to mean business. The singer stepped out in a black ensemble showing off her toned midriff in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Juliette Binoche added a pop of color to the carpet of the 2016 Rome Film Festival donning a turquoise pantsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Tilda Swindon looked sharp in a navy suit, which featured statement shoulders, at the red carpet launch event for Doctor Strange in London. Photo: © Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her fashion credentials wearing her white blazer over her shoulders at the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden. Photo: © Getty Images Vanessa Paradis looked stunning in a glitzy gold top and black satin pantsuit for the 2016 Vogue Fashion Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the 2016 Time 100 Gala in New York wearing a chic white pantsuit sans blouse. Photo: © Getty Images Felicity Jones stepped out in a stylish Burberry suit to a Vanity Fair and Burberry event celebrating the actress and the British Academy Britannia Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Nicole Kidman was a vision in white at the 60th BFI London Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Kristen Stewart was the lady in red at the Certain Women premiere during the 54th New York Film Festival in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Natalia Vodianova looked trés chic in a trouser suit, which she accessorized with a vibrant red bag, for the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017. Photo: © Getty Images Bella Hadid turned the streets of Milan into her personal runway, stepping out in a blue House of Harlow satin pantsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Lady Gaga elected to wear nothing but a bralette and pantsuit to run errands in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo looked effortlessly stylish wearing denim pants and a coordinating blazer by Paul and Joe before the label's show during Paris Fashion Week SS17. Photo: © Getty Images Nicole Richie looked polished sporting a white jacket and matching high-waisted trousers to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images