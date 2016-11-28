All the outfits from the 60th Hennessy Gold Cup by hellofashion.com / 28 November 2016 Eddie Redmayne was among a number of famous faces to descend upon Newbury Racecourse for the 60th Hennessy Gold Cup over the weekend. Scroll through to see who joined the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor at the event... Read more about: Celebrity Style Ella Eyre. Kirsty Gallacher. Lucy Mecklenburgh. Sarah Ann Macklin and Erin Fee. Vogue Williams. Vogue Williams. Tallia Storm. Victoria Pendleton. Jasmine Guinness. Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. Sarah-Jane Mee. The Duchess of Cornwall.