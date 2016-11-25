The best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 25 November 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge wore a £375 dress from one of her favourite high street designers L.K. Bennett for an engagement at the Natural History Museum. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Kate looked elegant in a black cocktail dress from Preen at the Place2Be awards. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Eugenie glammed up in a black evening gown with lace detailing for the Elephant Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Meanwhile her sister Princess Beatrice looked stylish in a Tommy Hilfiger gown as she joined their mum Sarah Ferguson at the Angel Ball in New York. Photo: © Getty Images The Countess of Wessex wore a head-to-toe blue ensemble to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate 60 years of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen wore a vibrant purple coat and co-ordinating hat, complete with floral bouquet. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia was stylish and sophisticated in a tweed top and tailored trousers for an engagement in Madrid. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Maxima took a sartorial walk on the wild side in this leopard print ensemble. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Rania also added a touch of leopard print to her look this week, choosing to accessorise her navy bell sleeve dress with an animal print handbag. Photo: © Getty Images