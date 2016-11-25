Jessica Hart's best style hits

by hellofashion.com /

1-Jessica-Hart

Australian model Jessica Hart never fails to impress with her style, whether attending a red carpet event or off-duty. Take a look through some of her best style moments...

 Photo: © Getty Images

2-Jessica-Hart

Making a stylish London Fashion Week appearance in a sheer top and leather-look trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

3-Jessica-Hart

The model accessorised her leopard print mini with a choker and heeled sandals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

4-Jessica-Hart

There's no missing Jessica in this vibrant pink coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

6-Jessica-Hart

Leopard and leather make the perfect fashion pairing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

10-Jessica-Hart

Jessica mixes velvet and suede for a tactile summer look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

11-Jessica-Hart

Jessica proves the LBD is an always a failsafe choice for going out glamour.

 Photo: © Getty Images

12-Jessica-Hart

Bringing the glamour to an amfAR event in this shimmering gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

13-Jessica-Hart

Stepping out at the Met Gala in a high neck lace top and matching skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

14-Jessica-Hart

Unleashing her inner ballerina in this pretty pink dress with her hair tied back into a top knot.

 Photo: © Getty Images

15-Jessica-Hart

Jessica balances out her sheer lace skirt with a grey polo neck for a chic street style look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

5-Jessica-Hart

Jessica toughens up her LBD with black lace up boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

7-Jessica-Hart

Jessica looks effortlessly cool in a patterned mini and denim jacket.

 Photo: © Getty Images

8-Jessica-Hart

Jessica's favourite lace up boots make another appearance with her yellow mini skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

9-Jessica-Hart

Channelling gothic glamour in a black lace skirt and crop top.

 Photo: © Getty Images