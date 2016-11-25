Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 25 November 2016 Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria both stepped out in pieces from the designer's eponymous collection at the Global Gift Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Victoria Beckham Style Lily Donaldson worked a striking red carpet look in this halterneck scarlet gown with daring thigh high split. Photo: © Getty Images All eyes were on Shanina Shaik in this plunging J Mendel gown at the Angel Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Bella Hadid wrapped up in a leopard print coat for a day out in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Marion Cotillard stunned in Stella McCartney at the premiere of her new film Allied. Photo: © Rex Emily Ratajkowski worked a cool off-duty look in a studded suede jacket and a cropped vest. Photo: © Getty Images Bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle to the ITV Gala, Holly Willoughby wowed in this sequinned Galvan London dress. Photo: © Getty Images Felicity Jones looked pretty in a broderie Erdem dress at a Star Wars fan event. Photo: © Getty Images This silver textured strapless dress looks gorgeous on Jenna Dewan Tatum. Photo: © Getty Images Kate Moss looked effortlessly cool as ever in a colourful jumper and leather jacket at the opening of Coach's new London store. Photo: © Getty Images Michelle Keegan switched up her signature style in a houndstooth trouser suit. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo gives a masterclass in winter style, rocking a sleeveless coat with thigh high boots. Photo: © Getty Images A statement jacket and oversized clutch added impact to Poppy Delevingne's all-black ensemble. Photo: © Getty Images