Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Victoria-Beckham-Eva-Longoria

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria both stepped out in pieces from the designer's eponymous collection at the Global Gift Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Lily-Donaldson-angel-ball

Lily Donaldson worked a striking red carpet look in this halterneck scarlet gown with daring thigh high split.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina-Shaik-angel-ball

All eyes were on Shanina Shaik in this plunging J Mendel gown at the Angel Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Bella-Hadid-leopard-coat

Bella Hadid wrapped up in a leopard print coat for a day out in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Brad-Pitt-Marion-Cotillard1

Marion Cotillard stunned in Stella McCartney at the premiere of her new film Allied.

 Photo: © Rex

Emily-Ratajkowski-jacket

Emily Ratajkowski worked a cool off-duty look in a studded suede jacket and a cropped vest.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Holly-Willoughby-ITV-Gala

Bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle to the ITV Gala, Holly Willoughby wowed in this sequinned Galvan London dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Felicity-Jones-Erdem

Felicity Jones looked pretty in a broderie Erdem dress at a Star Wars fan event.

 Photo: © Getty Images

jenna-dewan-tatum

This silver textured strapless dress looks gorgeous on Jenna Dewan Tatum.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate-Moss-coach

Kate Moss looked effortlessly cool as ever in a colourful jumper and leather jacket at the opening of Coach's new London store.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michelle-Keegan-ITV-gala

Michelle Keegan switched up her signature style in a houndstooth trouser suit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia-Palermo-boots

Olivia Palermo gives a masterclass in winter style, rocking a sleeveless coat with thigh high boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Poppy-Delevingne-coach

A statement jacket and oversized clutch added impact to Poppy Delevingne's all-black ensemble.

 Photo: © Getty Images