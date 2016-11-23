Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson stun in NYC and more royal style

Princess Beatrice stunned in a black dress by Tommy Hilfiger as she stood next to her mother, Sarah Ferguson who looked radiant in an orange gown during Gabrielle Angel Foundation's Angel Ball in NYC. 

 Photo: © PA

Standing next to husband Pierre Casiraghi – Princess Caroline's son – a pregnant Beatrice Borromeo was elegant in an haute couture ensemble by Armani Privé for the National Day of Monaco.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mum-of-two Princess Charlene kept her outfit simple, in classic black for Monaco's National Day. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casriaghi looked characteristically chic in a red ruffle-trimmed coat and matching hat with veil for Monaco's National Day.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Caroline, wearing Chanel, with 17-year-old daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover for Monaco's National Day.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania looked stylish in a gingham pencil skirt with a maroon ruched blouse for some meetings at the Royal Hashemite Court.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia looks sophisticated in this BOSS ensemble for an audience at Zarzuela Palace.

 Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Diane von Furstenberg coat for the morning’s Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London.

 Photo: © PA