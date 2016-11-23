Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard's Allied red carpet style

by hellofashion.com /

Brad-Pitt-Marion-Cotillard

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard co-ordinated on the red carpet as they promoted their film Allied in Madrid. While Brad wrapped up in a long tailored coat and jacquard scarf, Marion covered her growing baby bump in a plunging gown.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
Brad-Pitt-Marion-Cotillard1

The stylish actress turned to Stella McCartney for the London premiere of the film. Meanwhile Brad looked dapper in a black coat and skinny burgundy scarf.

 Photo: © Rex

Brad-Marion-red-dress

Marion has showcased a number of striking red carpet looks throughout her pregnancy, this red one-shoulder Dior gown being a case in point.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Brad-Marion-navy-dress

Another red carpet appearance, another Christian Dior gown for Marion. The actress looked stunning alongside Brad, who was smart as ever in a dark suit and unbuttoned white shirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images