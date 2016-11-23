Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard's Allied red carpet style by hellofashion.com / 23 November 2016 Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard co-ordinated on the red carpet as they promoted their film Allied in Madrid. While Brad wrapped up in a long tailored coat and jacquard scarf, Marion covered her growing baby bump in a plunging gown. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Brad Pitt Marion Cotillard Celebrity Style Red Carpet The stylish actress turned to Stella McCartney for the London premiere of the film. Meanwhile Brad looked dapper in a black coat and skinny burgundy scarf. Photo: © Rex Marion has showcased a number of striking red carpet looks throughout her pregnancy, this red one-shoulder Dior gown being a case in point. Photo: © Getty Images Another red carpet appearance, another Christian Dior gown for Marion. The actress looked stunning alongside Brad, who was smart as ever in a dark suit and unbuttoned white shirt. Photo: © Getty Images