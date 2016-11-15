Cara Delevingne leads the best dressed at Hollywood awards ceremony by hellofashion.com / 15 November 2016 Cara Delevingne. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Cara Delevingne Chanel Iman. Photo: © Getty Images Amber Heard. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna Dewan-Tatum. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya. Photo: © Getty Images Adwoa Aboah. Photo: © Getty Images Ashley Graham. Photo: © Getty Images Demi Lovato. Photo: © Getty Images Freida Pinto. Photo: © Getty Images Iskra Lawrence. Photo: © Getty Images