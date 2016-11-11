Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 11 November 2016 The Queen wore a vibrant blue coat with black collar for an engagement in London on Wednesday. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Celebrity Style Queen Letizia added a stylish twist to her all-black ensemble with a studded leather peplum top. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Maxima looked chic and cheerful in a vibrant yellow coat. Photo: © Getty Images Maxima glammed up for a state dinner in New Zealand wearing a one-shoulder red gown. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Mette Marit donned a long-sleeved nude midi dress to carry out an engagement in Canada. Photo: © Getty Images Mette-Marit gave a sartorial nod to her host nation in a red dress. Photo: © Getty Images The princess wrapped up in a dark blue coat during her royal tour of Canada. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant as ever, Queen Rania attended the State opening of the Parliament in Jordan wearing a black skirt suit and lace blouse. Photo: © Getty Images