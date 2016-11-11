Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 11 November 2016 Gigi Hadid wowed in this black midi dress with statement animal print Roberto Cavalli duster coat. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Gigi Hadid Solange Knowles Cara Delevingne All eyes were on Hailee Steinfeld in this dramatic gown. Photo: © Getty Images Metallic details liven up Lily-Rose Depp's red carpet look. Photo: © Getty Images Lily Collins oozed red carpet glamour in this gorgeous lace gown. Photo: © Getty Images Kate Moss and Stella McCartney channelled an androgynous look at the launch of the fashion designer's latest collection. Photo: © Getty Images Cara Delevingne showed her signature casual cool style at her Rimmel beauty launch. Photo: © Getty Images Bella Hadid worked a laidback look in a nude bodycon dress and denim jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Amy Adams glammed up for the premiere of her latest film, Arrival. Photo: © Getty Images Naomie Harris looked effortlessly cool in a striking silver suit at the Hollywood Film Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Solange also rocked a metallic suit on the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images Hailey Baldwin stole the show at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund gala in this racy red dress with a thigh-high split. Photo: © Getty Images An embellished Elie Saab gown ensured Nina Dobrev made the best dressed list at the MTV EMAs. Photo: © Getty Images She has her own collection of LBDs, so it comes as no surprise that Sarah-Jessica Parker wore a black lace dress to AFI Fest. Photo: © Getty Images Victoria Beckham was stylish in stripes as she showcased a design from her pre-AW17 collection. Photo: © Getty Images Millie Mackintosh paired her leather mini with on trend over-the-knee boots. Photo: © Getty Images