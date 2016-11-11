Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Gigi-Hadid

Gigi Hadid wowed in this black midi dress with statement animal print Roberto Cavalli duster coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Hailee-Steinfeld

All eyes were on Hailee Steinfeld in this dramatic gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily-Rose-Depp

Metallic details liven up Lily-Rose Depp's red carpet look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily-Collins

Lily Collins oozed red carpet glamour in this gorgeous lace gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate-Moss

Kate Moss and Stella McCartney channelled an androgynous look at the launch of the fashion designer's latest collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara-Delevingne

Cara Delevingne showed her signature casual cool style at her Rimmel beauty launch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Bella-Hadid

Bella Hadid worked a laidback look in a nude bodycon dress and denim jacket.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amy-Adams

Amy Adams glammed up for the premiere of her latest film, Arrival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Naomie-Harris

Naomie Harris looked effortlessly cool in a striking silver suit at the Hollywood Film Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Solange-Knowles

Solange also rocked a metallic suit on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Hailey-Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin stole the show at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund gala in this racy red dress with a thigh-high split.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Nina-Dobrev

An embellished Elie Saab gown ensured Nina Dobrev made the best dressed list at the MTV EMAs.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah-Jessica-Parker

She has her own collection of LBDs, so it comes as no surprise that Sarah-Jessica Parker wore a black lace dress to AFI Fest.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Victoria-Beckham

Victoria Beckham was stylish in stripes as she showcased a design from her pre-AW17 collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Millie-Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh paired her leather mini with on trend over-the-knee boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images