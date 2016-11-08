US Presidential Election: the stars who have made a political style statement

With the US Presidential election tipped to be a close call between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, these celebrities have been encouraging voters and supporting their favourite candidates with a political style statement…

 

Katy Perry has made no secret of her support for Hillary Clinton. The Roar singer supported the Democratic presidential candidate at a rally in Philadelphia, where she wore a custom Prabal Gurung cape emblazoned with the words: "I'm with Madam President."

 Photo: © Getty Images

The 32-year-old previously showed her support with a statement t-shirt.

 Photo: © Instagram

Katy also showed off a "Hillary for President" jumper.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kendall Jenner wore a pair of patriotic jeans and a slogan "Vote" print vest for a recent Vogue shoot.

The model shared the snap, shot by Cass Bird, on her Instagram account on Monday. "her her her her," she simply captioned the post.

 Photo: © Instagram

Lady Gaga never shies away from making a fashion statement, and this ensemble was no exception.

The Perfect Illusion star implored her fans to vote with this Instagram post, writing: "Let's go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote 🎤 "Corsets Off!"

 Photo: © Instagram

Amy Schumer made it clear where her allegiances lie with this Hillary Clinton T-shirt.

 Photo: © Instagram

A long time Hillary Clinton supporter, Lena Dunham has got the t-shirt...

 Photo: © Instagram

... and the socks.

 Photo: © Instagram

Reese Witherspoon had a more subtle way of encouraging her fans to vote; the actress wore a "Vote Y'all" print tote from her Draper James collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rihanna appeared to show her support for Hillary with this photographic print T-shirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images