US Presidential Election: the stars who have made a political style statement by hellofashion.com / 08 November 2016 With the US Presidential election tipped to be a close call between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, these celebrities have been encouraging voters and supporting their favourite candidates with a political style statement… Katy Perry has made no secret of her support for Hillary Clinton. The Roar singer supported the Democratic presidential candidate at a rally in Philadelphia, where she wore a custom Prabal Gurung cape emblazoned with the words: "I'm with Madam President." Photo: © Getty Images The 32-year-old previously showed her support with a statement t-shirt. Photo: © Instagram Katy also showed off a "Hillary for President" jumper. Photo: © Instagram Kendall Jenner wore a pair of patriotic jeans and a slogan "Vote" print vest for a recent Vogue shoot. The model shared the snap, shot by Cass Bird, on her Instagram account on Monday. "her her her her," she simply captioned the post. Photo: © Instagram Lady Gaga never shies away from making a fashion statement, and this ensemble was no exception. The Perfect Illusion star implored her fans to vote with this Instagram post, writing: "Let's go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote 🎤 "Corsets Off!" Photo: © Instagram Amy Schumer made it clear where her allegiances lie with this Hillary Clinton T-shirt. Photo: © Instagram A long time Hillary Clinton supporter, Lena Dunham has got the t-shirt... Photo: © Instagram ... and the socks. Photo: © Instagram Reese Witherspoon had a more subtle way of encouraging her fans to vote; the actress wore a "Vote Y'all" print tote from her Draper James collection. Photo: © Getty Images Rihanna appeared to show her support for Hillary with this photographic print T-shirt. Photo: © Getty Images