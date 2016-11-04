Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com

Kate-Middleton-self-portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a Self-Portrait dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie-Wessex-4-11

The Countess of Wessex wore a smart grey coat and snake print clutch bag for an engagement in London on Wednesday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The-Queen-Newmarket

The Queen wore a pretty pink coat and matching hat for a visit to Newmarket.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia-4-11

Queen Letizia looked stylish and sophisticated in a checked blouse and tailored trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Beatrice-alice-and-olivia

Princess Beatrice layered a leather biker jacket over a black skater dress at the launch of alice + olivia's launch party in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima-stripes

Queen Maxima wore a monochrome striped dress during her visit to Australia.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima-ball

A striking jewel-toned dress was perfect for Maxima's evening at the Sydney Opera House.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima-stripe-skirt

Queen Maxima brightened up her neutral ensemble with orange colour pops.

 Photo: © PA