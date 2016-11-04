Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 04 November 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a Self-Portrait dress. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Celebrity Style The Countess of Wessex wore a smart grey coat and snake print clutch bag for an engagement in London on Wednesday. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen wore a pretty pink coat and matching hat for a visit to Newmarket. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia looked stylish and sophisticated in a checked blouse and tailored trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Beatrice layered a leather biker jacket over a black skater dress at the launch of alice + olivia's launch party in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Maxima wore a monochrome striped dress during her visit to Australia. Photo: © PA A striking jewel-toned dress was perfect for Maxima's evening at the Sydney Opera House. Photo: © PA Queen Maxima brightened up her neutral ensemble with orange colour pops. Photo: © PA