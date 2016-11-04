Best dressed celebrities of the week

Nicole-Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger looked better than ever in this Ermanno Scervino gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Keira-Knightley

Keira Knightley looked gorgeous in this custom Erdem gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emma-Watson

Emma Watson made a welcome return to the public eye in this Dior creation.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michelle-Keegan

We love the midnight blue Amanda Wakeley dress worn by Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emma-Stone

Emma Stone wore an embellished Chanel dress for a presentation of her new film La La Land.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi-Hadid

The streets of New York were Gigi Hadid's runway as she stepped out in the boots she designed with Stuart Weitzman.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Karlie-Kloss

Karlie Kloss looks chic even while doing a coffee run in this floral suit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kendall-Jenner

Kendall Jenner wowed at her 21st birthday celebrations in this LaBourjoisie mini dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra-Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio arrived for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fittings looking every inch the catwalk star.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie-HW

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational in this satin Gucci Resort gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily-James

Lily James showcased Burberry's new collection to perfection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sara-Sampaio

Sara Sampaio looks cosy and cool in this oversized jumper and leather mini.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Martha-Hunt

Who says double denim is a fashion faux-pas? Martha Hunt pulls it off with ease.

 Photo: © Getty Images