Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 04 November 2016 Nicole Scherzinger looked better than ever in this Ermanno Scervino gown. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Gigi Hadid Nicole Scherzinger Keira Knightley looked gorgeous in this custom Erdem gown. Photo: © Getty Images Emma Watson made a welcome return to the public eye in this Dior creation. Photo: © Getty Images We love the midnight blue Amanda Wakeley dress worn by Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain awards. Photo: © Getty Images Emma Stone wore an embellished Chanel dress for a presentation of her new film La La Land. Photo: © Getty Images The streets of New York were Gigi Hadid's runway as she stepped out in the boots she designed with Stuart Weitzman. Photo: © Getty Images Karlie Kloss looks chic even while doing a coffee run in this floral suit. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner wowed at her 21st birthday celebrations in this LaBourjoisie mini dress. Photo: © Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio arrived for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fittings looking every inch the catwalk star. Photo: © Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational in this satin Gucci Resort gown. Photo: © Getty Images Lily James showcased Burberry's new collection to perfection. Photo: © Getty Images Sara Sampaio looks cosy and cool in this oversized jumper and leather mini. Photo: © Getty Images Who says double denim is a fashion faux-pas? Martha Hunt pulls it off with ease. Photo: © Getty Images