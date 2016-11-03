Kendall Jenner's best style hits

The model manages to pull off an unusual look, layering a cropped jumper over a corset top.

 Photo: © PA

Who says you can't double up on animal prints? Kendall goes wild with a leopard jacket and dress as she leaves the Marc Jacobs show.

 Photo: © Rex

The 21-year-old looks chic in a white bustier and trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

A head-to-toe black look for a striking red carpet appearance.

 Photo: © PA

The model works off-duty cool in a wrap skirt and white t-shirt.

 Photo: © Rex

Kendall masters the off-duty model look in a white vest and black skinnies.

 Photo: © Rex

Kendall looks just as stylish in her downtime as she does on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Rex

The reality TV star looked gorgeous in this Fendi mini dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Kendall ties her hair back to show the detailing on her off-the-shoulder David Koma top.

 Photo: © Rex

All eyes were on Kendall during this red carpet appearance.

 Photo: © PA

The brunette beauty wowed in this cut out gown at the Met Gala.

 Photo: © PA

Kendall is a pro at rocking Coachella cool.

 Photo: © Rex

Showcasing her Kendall + Kylie line in a gingham crop top and matching trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

Rocking a fierce Balmain outfit with a smoky eye and her signature choker.

 Photo: © Rex

Kendall tried a fringe and top knot on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2015.

 Photo: © Rex

The 21-year-old was the perfect model for Balmain's collection for H&M.

 Photo: © Rex

Kendall trades in her typical monochrome style for a colourful look at the amfAR gala.

 Photo: © PA

We love the peplum detail on this figure-hugging midi.

 Photo: © PA

A goddess in green at the 2015 Met Ball.

 Photo: © PA

Kendall worked a tailored monochrome jumpsuit at the 2014 British Fashion Awards.

 Photo: © PA

Kendall often favours trousers and jumpsuits on the red carpet.

 Photo: © PA