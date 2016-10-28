Best dressed celebrities of the week

Olivia Palermo looks characteristically chic in a tuxedo-style blazer and lace skirt.

All eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow in this floral Gucci gown.

Olivia Culpo was every inch the golden girl in this satin maxi gown, paired with dramatic lipstick and slicked back hair.

Cheryl continued to keep fans guessing about pregnancy rumours in this plunging jumpsuit.

 

Alessandra Ambrosio looked white hot in this halterneck jumpsuit.

Sara Sampaio proves all white everything still works post-summer.

Jourdan Dunn was a tangerine dream in this asymmetric top and zip leg trousers combo.

We're starry-eyed over Dakota Fanning's star motif mini dress.

Vanessa Hudgens wowed in white at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards.

Shay Mitchell works the season's must-try fabric on the red carpet. We love this maroon-toned velvet wrap dress.

