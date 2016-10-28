The best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 28 October 2016 The Queen wore a cheerful blue coat and matching hat for her visit to Poundbury. Photo: © PA Read more about: Royal Style Celebrity Style Queen Letizia channelled sports luxe in black tailored trousers with white stripe detail. Photo: © PA A statement jacket in autumnal burgundy and mustard hues added a lively finishing touch to Queen Letizia's look. Photo: © PA The Spanish monarch made an eye-catching appearance in this fuchsia coat. Photo: © PA Princess Mary dazzled in a burgundy gown, adding statement earrings and a gold metal waist belt to cinch in her waist. Photo: © PA Queen Rania was a vision in tangerine as she met with Queen Mathilde. Photo: © PA The Queen of Jordan looked sophisticated and chic in this colour block pleated midi and pussybow blouse. Photo: © PA Princess Charlene was resplendent in white at the Princess Grace awards. Photo: © PA