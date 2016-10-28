The best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

The-Queen-blue-coat

The Queen wore a cheerful blue coat and matching hat for her visit to Poundbury.

 Photo: © PA

Read more about:
Queen-Letizia-monochrome

Queen Letizia channelled sports luxe in black tailored trousers with white stripe detail.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-autumnal

A statement jacket in autumnal burgundy and mustard hues added a lively finishing touch to Queen Letizia's look.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-pink-coat

The Spanish monarch made an eye-catching appearance in this fuchsia coat.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Mary-burgundy

Princess Mary dazzled in a burgundy gown, adding statement earrings and a gold metal waist belt to cinch in her waist.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Rania-orange

Queen Rania was a vision in tangerine as she met with Queen Mathilde.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Rania-midi

The Queen of Jordan looked sophisticated and chic in this colour block pleated midi and pussybow blouse.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Charlene-white

Princess Charlene was resplendent in white at the Princess Grace awards.

 Photo: © PA