Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Kate-McQueen-1

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a striking Alexander McQueen poppy print dress at a reception at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

 Photo: © BBC

Queen-floral

The Queen wore a pink floral dress to welcome the High Commissioner of Tanzania to Buckingham Palace.

 Photo: © PA

The-Queen-olympics

Her Majesty hosted a reception for Olympics and Paralympic medallists at Buckingham Palace in a colourful blue dress.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-Asturias

Queen Letizia looked elegant in a floral print dress and red heels at the delivery of the Princess of Asturias awards medals.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-LBD

The Spanish monarch highlighted her slim physique in a black dress with floral waist belt detail.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-skirt

A patterned skirt adds a bold colour pop to Queen Letizia's neutral ensemble.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Sofia-victoria-silvia

Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia of Sweden made a stylish trio as they attended the opening of a royal wedding dress exhibition.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Mathilde-dress

Queen Mathilde stepped out in a floral dress for an event in Frankfurt.

 Photo: © PA