Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 21 October 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge wore a striking Alexander McQueen poppy print dress at a reception at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. Photo: © BBC Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style The Queen wore a pink floral dress to welcome the High Commissioner of Tanzania to Buckingham Palace. Photo: © PA Her Majesty hosted a reception for Olympics and Paralympic medallists at Buckingham Palace in a colourful blue dress. Photo: © PA Queen Letizia looked elegant in a floral print dress and red heels at the delivery of the Princess of Asturias awards medals. Photo: © PA The Spanish monarch highlighted her slim physique in a black dress with floral waist belt detail. Photo: © PA A patterned skirt adds a bold colour pop to Queen Letizia's neutral ensemble. Photo: © PA Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia of Sweden made a stylish trio as they attended the opening of a royal wedding dress exhibition. Photo: © PA Queen Mathilde stepped out in a floral dress for an event in Frankfurt. Photo: © PA