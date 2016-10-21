Best dressed celebrities of the week

Chrissy-Teigen-awards

We love Chrissy Teigen's sparkling black dress. The model keeps the styling simple with sleek hair and black accessories.

 Photo: © PA

Kelly-Rohrbach-awards

Kelly Rohrbach cut a striking silhouette in this peplum hem bandeau dress. A statement choker and bold lip add the perfect finishing touches.

 Photo: © PA

Lupita-Nyongo-Kenzo

Lupita Nyong'o showcases the new KENZO x H&M collection to perfection.

 Photo: © PA

Martha-Hunt-stripes

Simple yet striking, we love Martha Hunt's striped maxi dress from the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart awards.

 Photo: © PA

Alicia-Vikander-floral

Alicia Vikander worked a vintage-inspired look in this floral gown with peplum waist.

 Photo: © PA

Lily-James-BFI

Lily James didn't let the rain dampen her style at the BFI London Film Festival.

 Photo: © PA

Elizabeth-Olsen-Kenzo

Looking effortlessly cool as ever, Elizabeth Olsen dons a pyjama style two-piece from the KENZO x H&M collection.

 Photo: © PA

Kate-Bosworth-Hugo-Boss

Kate Bosworth wowed in a chic monochrome dress to attend the Hugo Boss Prize event in New York.

 Photo: © PA

Khloe-Kardashian-denim

Khloe Kardashian showed off her slimmed down physique in jeans from her new Good American denim collection.

 Photo: © Rex

Lily-Aldridge-awards

Lily Aldridge shows head-to-toe black is anything but boring in this belted blazer dress and strappy heels.

 Photo: © PA

Naomie-Harris-suit

Naomie Harris gives us a masterclass in power dressing in this white trouser suit, paired with stripy monochrome accessories.

 Photo: © PA

Sara-Sampaio-studs

High shine fabric and stud detailing adds an edge to Sara Sampaio's going out look.

 Photo: © PA

Sienna-Miller-fluffy

No one could pull off this daring look quite like Sienna Miller.

 Photo: © PA

Taylor-Hill-awards

Taylor Hill stunned in this glitzy gold and navy mini dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.

 Photo: © PA

Olivia-Culpo-floral

Former HFM cover girl Olivia Culpo channels feminine style in this delicate floral print dress.

 Photo: © PA