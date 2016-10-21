Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 21 October 2016 We love Chrissy Teigen's sparkling black dress. The model keeps the styling simple with sleek hair and black accessories. Photo: © PA Read more about: Celebrity Style Kelly Rohrbach cut a striking silhouette in this peplum hem bandeau dress. A statement choker and bold lip add the perfect finishing touches. Photo: © PA Lupita Nyong'o showcases the new KENZO x H&M collection to perfection. Photo: © PA Simple yet striking, we love Martha Hunt's striped maxi dress from the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart awards. Photo: © PA Alicia Vikander worked a vintage-inspired look in this floral gown with peplum waist. Photo: © PA Lily James didn't let the rain dampen her style at the BFI London Film Festival. Photo: © PA Looking effortlessly cool as ever, Elizabeth Olsen dons a pyjama style two-piece from the KENZO x H&M collection. Photo: © PA Kate Bosworth wowed in a chic monochrome dress to attend the Hugo Boss Prize event in New York. Photo: © PA Khloe Kardashian showed off her slimmed down physique in jeans from her new Good American denim collection. Photo: © Rex Lily Aldridge shows head-to-toe black is anything but boring in this belted blazer dress and strappy heels. Photo: © PA Naomie Harris gives us a masterclass in power dressing in this white trouser suit, paired with stripy monochrome accessories. Photo: © PA High shine fabric and stud detailing adds an edge to Sara Sampaio's going out look. Photo: © PA No one could pull off this daring look quite like Sienna Miller. Photo: © PA Taylor Hill stunned in this glitzy gold and navy mini dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards. Photo: © PA Former HFM cover girl Olivia Culpo channels feminine style in this delicate floral print dress. Photo: © PA