Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Kate-Middleton-Erdem

The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up against the cold in a checked Erdem coat on Friday.

 Photo: © PA

Kate-Netherlands

Kate wore a sophisticated Catherine Walker suit for her first solo overseas engagement.

 Photo: © PA

Kate-rose-dress1

The Duchess was pretty in a pink rose print Kate Spade dress as she marked World Mental Health day in London on Monday.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen-blue-coat

The Queen wore a vibrant blue coat and matching hat for her visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers in Chatham, Kent.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-national-day

Queen Letizia attended a reception to mark Spain's National Day while wearing an intricately patterned dress and cream court shoes.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-skirt-suit

The Spanish Queen donned a white skirt suit to attend a seminar in Madrid on Monday.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Eugenie-ceremony

Princess Eugenie added a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with a cobalt hat and clutch bag.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Beatrice

Princess Beatrice got into the Halloween spirit at UNICEF's annual Halloween ball by adding a blonde wig and mask to her black leather skirt and military style jacket.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Mary-skirt

Princess Mary pared back her A-Line striped skirt with a navy blouse and coat for an outing in Copenhagen.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Mary-skirt2

Mary wowed on a visit to the music theatre in Holstebro, Denmark in a stylish jacquard print skirt and off-the-shoulder top.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima-leopard

Queen Maxima turned heads in a green leopard print dress for a meeting in Argentina.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Rania-green-trousers

Queen Rania worked colour blocking in a turquoise top and green tailored trousers.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Rania-black

The Queen of Jordan looked glamorous in a black embellished gown at a gala dinner.

 Photo: © PA