Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 14 October 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up against the cold in a checked Erdem coat on Friday. Photo: © PA Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Kate wore a sophisticated Catherine Walker suit for her first solo overseas engagement. Photo: © PA The Duchess was pretty in a pink rose print Kate Spade dress as she marked World Mental Health day in London on Monday. Photo: © Rex The Queen wore a vibrant blue coat and matching hat for her visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers in Chatham, Kent. Photo: © PA Queen Letizia attended a reception to mark Spain's National Day while wearing an intricately patterned dress and cream court shoes. Photo: © PA The Spanish Queen donned a white skirt suit to attend a seminar in Madrid on Monday. Photo: © PA Princess Eugenie added a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with a cobalt hat and clutch bag. Photo: © PA Princess Beatrice got into the Halloween spirit at UNICEF's annual Halloween ball by adding a blonde wig and mask to her black leather skirt and military style jacket. Photo: © PA Princess Mary pared back her A-Line striped skirt with a navy blouse and coat for an outing in Copenhagen. Photo: © PA Mary wowed on a visit to the music theatre in Holstebro, Denmark in a stylish jacquard print skirt and off-the-shoulder top. Photo: © PA Queen Maxima turned heads in a green leopard print dress for a meeting in Argentina. Photo: © PA Queen Rania worked colour blocking in a turquoise top and green tailored trousers. Photo: © PA The Queen of Jordan looked glamorous in a black embellished gown at a gala dinner. Photo: © PA