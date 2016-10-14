Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Bella-Hadid-Lyme-gala

Bella Hadid wore a chic all-black ensemble to attend the Uniting for a Lyme-Free World Gala on Thursday.

 Photo: © Rex

Alessandra-Ambrosio-suit

Alessandra Ambrosio masters power dressing in a white tux and unbuttoned blouse.

 Photo: © PA

Victoria-Beckham-LAX-1

Victoria Beckham does casual chic in an £899 jumper from her own collection.

 Photo: © Rex

Elle-Elie-Saab

Elle Fanning makes a pretty red carpet appearance in this lilac beaded Elie Saab dress.

 Photo: © PA

Dakota-Fanning-orange

Meanwhile her big sister Dakota Fanning turned heads in this vibrant orange dress with embellished waistband.

 Photo: © PA

Sarah-Macklin-Dior

Sarah Ann Macklin matches her dress to her lipstick as she attends the Esquire townhouse with Dior launch.

 Photo: © PA

Riley-Keough-American-Honey

Beading, jewels and metallics - more is definitely more when it comes to Riley Keough's look for the American Honey premiere.

 Photo: © PA

Felicity-Jones-premiere

Felicity Jones looked glamorous in an embellished black gown for the Inferno premiere in Berlin.

 Photo: © PA

Amy-Adams-premiere

Amy Adams stole the show at the BFI London Film Festival in a plunging Valentino gown.

 Photo: © PA

Lupita-Nyongo-Rosie-Assoulin

Lupita Nyong'o wows in a vibrant Rosie Assoulin ensemble.

 Photo: © PA

Mollie-King-Dior

Mollie King vamped up her look in a leather shirt and pencil skirt on a night out in London.

 Photo: © PA