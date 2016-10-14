Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 14 October 2016 Bella Hadid wore a chic all-black ensemble to attend the Uniting for a Lyme-Free World Gala on Thursday. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Celebrity Style Alessandra Ambrosio masters power dressing in a white tux and unbuttoned blouse. Photo: © PA Victoria Beckham does casual chic in an £899 jumper from her own collection. Photo: © Rex Elle Fanning makes a pretty red carpet appearance in this lilac beaded Elie Saab dress. Photo: © PA Meanwhile her big sister Dakota Fanning turned heads in this vibrant orange dress with embellished waistband. Photo: © PA Sarah Ann Macklin matches her dress to her lipstick as she attends the Esquire townhouse with Dior launch. Photo: © PA Beading, jewels and metallics - more is definitely more when it comes to Riley Keough's look for the American Honey premiere. Photo: © PA Felicity Jones looked glamorous in an embellished black gown for the Inferno premiere in Berlin. Photo: © PA Amy Adams stole the show at the BFI London Film Festival in a plunging Valentino gown. Photo: © PA Lupita Nyong'o wows in a vibrant Rosie Assoulin ensemble. Photo: © PA Mollie King vamped up her look in a leather shirt and pencil skirt on a night out in London. Photo: © PA