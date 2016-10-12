Jennifer Connelly's best style hits

Jennifer Connelly has wowed fans with her style transformation in recent weeks during promotion of her new film American Pastoral. Take a look back at her best fashion moments…  

The actress wowed in a leather mini and chunky boots on the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress layered an asymmetric hem dress over a white tank top for an effortlessly cool look.

Jennifer makes a glamorous red carpet appearance in aLouis Vuitton halterneck dress.

Jennifer knows you can never go wrong with a black dress for going out glamour.

Slicked back hair and smoky eye make-up are the perfect complement to Jennifer's shimmering silver gown.

Another day, another LBD for Jennifer! The 45-year-old adds an edge to her Louis Vuitton tiered mini with chunky lace up ankle boots.

Jennifer doesn't shy away from wearing head-to-toe black. Leather, zips and embroidered detail put a new spin on her red carpet style.

A Louis Vuitton devotee, Jennifer wore the designer head-to-toe at the Met Gala.

Switching up her red carpet style in a shimmering red Louis Vuitton gown.

