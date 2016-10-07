Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 07 October 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a Catherine Walker coat as she waved goodbye to Canada. Photo: © PA Read more about: Royal Style Celebrity Style The Spanish Queen was the picture of sophistication in a red blouse and co-ordinating floral pencil skirt. Photo: © PA Queen Letizia turned heads in a white blouse and bright red high waisted trousers at the Red Cross headquarters in Madrid. Photo: © PA Queen Letizia covered up in a nude coat as she attended a vocational training course on Tuesday. She paired the look with white tailored trousers and nude pointed heels. Photo: © PA Princess Mary added a pop of colour to her navy trouser suit with a floral blouse and burgundy courts. Photo: © PA Princess Mary dressed up for the opening of Parliament in a cream peplum jacket and navy accessories. Photo: © PA Princess Marie also attended the opening of Parliament, and covered up for the occasion in a tan belted coat, teamed with pink heels and a statement headband. Photo: © PA Queen Maxima opened an exhibition in Holland while wearing a cowl neck top, full midi skirt and co-ordinating headpiece. Photo: © PA Queen Rania looked elegant in a cream blouse and blue floral midi skirt to tour the Jordan River Foundation. Photo: © PA Pauline Ducruet transformed her white shirt and black trousers with a corset belt and leopard print bag. Photo: © PA Prince Albert of Monaco's niece attended the Mugler show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a pink coat over her all-black ensemble. Photo: © PA Another Fashion Week show, another fashionable outfit for Pauline Ducruet. The 22-year-old stood out from the crowd in an orange jumper and leather shorts. Photo: © PA