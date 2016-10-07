Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Kate-Catherine-Walker

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a Catherine Walker coat as she waved goodbye to Canada.

 Photo: © PA

Read more about:
Queen-Letizia-red-white

The Spanish Queen was the picture of sophistication in a red blouse and co-ordinating floral pencil skirt.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-red-white1

Queen Letizia turned heads in a white blouse and bright red high waisted trousers at the Red Cross headquarters in Madrid.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-coat

Queen Letizia covered up in a nude coat as she attended a vocational training course on Tuesday. She paired the look with white tailored trousers and nude pointed heels.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Mary-blazer

Princess Mary added a pop of colour to her navy trouser suit with a floral blouse and burgundy courts.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Mary-parliament

Princess Mary dressed up for the opening of Parliament in a cream peplum jacket and navy accessories.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Marie-parliament

Princess Marie also attended the opening of Parliament, and covered up for the occasion in a tan belted coat, teamed with pink heels and a statement headband.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima-exhibition

Queen Maxima opened an exhibition in Holland while wearing a cowl neck top, full midi skirt and co-ordinating headpiece.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Rania-skirt

Queen Rania looked elegant in a cream blouse and blue floral midi skirt to tour the Jordan River Foundation.

 Photo: © PA

Pauline-Ducruet-PA-1

Pauline Ducruet transformed her white shirt and black trousers with a corset belt and leopard print bag.

 Photo: © PA

Pauline-Ducruet-PA-2

Prince Albert of Monaco's niece attended the Mugler show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a pink coat over her all-black ensemble.

 Photo: © PA

Pauline-Ducruet-PA-3

Another Fashion Week show, another fashionable outfit for Pauline Ducruet. The 22-year-old stood out from the crowd in an orange jumper and leather shorts.

 Photo: © PA