Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Alexa-Chung-PFW

Alexa Chung masters girly grunge in a pink slip dress and chunky ankle boots at the Miu Miu show.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
Michelle-Williams-Louis-Vuitton

Michelle Williams brings retro styling to the Louis Vuitton front row in this shift dress and ankle boots combo.

 Photo: © PA

Alicia-Vikander-Louis-Vuitton

Alicia Vikander looks chic as ever in a blouse and tailored trousers at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show.

 Photo: © PA

Diane-Kruger-Miu-Miu

No one could pull of this floral trouser suit quite like Diane Kruger.

 Photo: © PA

Miranda-Kerr-PFW

Miranda Kerr works colour blocking like a pro at the Louis Vuitton show.

 Photo: © PA

Lily-Rose-Depp-Chanel

Lily Rose Depp showcases the latest Chanel collection at Paris Fashion Week.

 Photo: © PA

Hailee-Steinfeld-Valentino

Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a red midi dress and heels at the Valentino show.

 Photo: © PA

Jessica-Alba-PFW

We've got a serious fashion crush on Jessica Alba's shirt and red lace skirt combo.

 Photo: © PA

Naomie-Harris-BFI

Naomie Harris made a dazzling red carpet appearance in this embroidered Valentino dress and colour pop Jimmy Choo heels.

 Photo: © PA

Lily-Collins-PFW

Lily Collins proved the off-the-shoulder trend is still going strong at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show.

 Photo: © PA

Rosamund-Pike-BFI

Rosamund Pike breaks the fashion rules by wearing her Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci dress over black tailored trousers.

 Photo: © PA

Beyonce-Gucci-1

Beyoncé rocked a pink head-to-toe Gucci ensemble for a day out in the Big Apple.

 Photo: © Rex

Cheryl-PFW

Cheryl made a rare public appearance in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit at the L'Oreal Paris Gold Obsession Party on Sunday.

 Photo: © PA

Olivia-Palermo-PFW1

Olivia Palermo's pineapple print skirt adds a tropical twist to her autumnal ensemble.

 Photo: © PA