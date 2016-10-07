Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 07 October 2016 Alexa Chung masters girly grunge in a pink slip dress and chunky ankle boots at the Miu Miu show. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Celebrity Style Michelle Williams brings retro styling to the Louis Vuitton front row in this shift dress and ankle boots combo. Photo: © PA Alicia Vikander looks chic as ever in a blouse and tailored trousers at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show. Photo: © PA No one could pull of this floral trouser suit quite like Diane Kruger. Photo: © PA Miranda Kerr works colour blocking like a pro at the Louis Vuitton show. Photo: © PA Lily Rose Depp showcases the latest Chanel collection at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: © PA Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a red midi dress and heels at the Valentino show. Photo: © PA We've got a serious fashion crush on Jessica Alba's shirt and red lace skirt combo. Photo: © PA Naomie Harris made a dazzling red carpet appearance in this embroidered Valentino dress and colour pop Jimmy Choo heels. Photo: © PA Lily Collins proved the off-the-shoulder trend is still going strong at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show. Photo: © PA Rosamund Pike breaks the fashion rules by wearing her Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci dress over black tailored trousers. Photo: © PA Beyoncé rocked a pink head-to-toe Gucci ensemble for a day out in the Big Apple. Photo: © Rex Cheryl made a rare public appearance in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit at the L'Oreal Paris Gold Obsession Party on Sunday. Photo: © PA Olivia Palermo's pineapple print skirt adds a tropical twist to her autumnal ensemble. Photo: © PA