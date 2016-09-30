Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 30 September 2016 Looking stylish as ever on day two of the royal tour in an Alexander McQueen dress in the Canadian colours of red and white. Photo: © PA Read more about: Royal Style Fashion News Kate Style The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a red Preen dress and the Queen's maple leaf brooch for a reception in Canada. Photo: © PA The Duchess wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana design to visit the University of British Columbia on Tuesday. Photo: © PA Kate looked pretty in See by Chloe as she attended a children's party with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo: © PA Princess Marie made a stylish appearance in a floral dress and grey trench coat to open a ceramics factory in Denmark. Photo: © PA The Danish royal wore a multi-patterned bandeau gown to attend the Grand Ball during her visit to USA. Photo: © PA Crown Princess Mary of Denmark glammed up in a satin floral dress to hand out prizes at the 2016 Carlsberg Fund. Photo: © PA The Princess dressed down in a purple roll neck jumper and trousers to carry out an engagement with Prince Carl-Philip. Photo: © PA Princess Sofia turned heads in a colour block dress at an art exhibition in Stockholm. Photo: © PA A textured midi skirt and Victoriana style blouse create a demure look for Crown Princess Victoria. Photo: © PA Queen Letizia wore a sophisticated cream knee-length dress to receive Rio 2016 Paralympic medalists at the palace. Photo: © PA Queen Maxima adds a fashion-forward twist to her formalwear with snake print heels. Photo: © PA The Dutch Queen wore a smart houndstooth dress and heels to attend a conference on Monday. Photo: © PA