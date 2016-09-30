Best royal fashion of the week

Looking stylish as ever on day two of the royal tour in an Alexander McQueen dress in the Canadian colours of red and white.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a red Preen dress and the Queen's maple leaf brooch for a reception in Canada.

The Duchess wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana design to visit the University of British Columbia on Tuesday.

Kate looked pretty in See by Chloe as she attended a children's party with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Marie made a stylish appearance in a floral dress and grey trench coat to open a ceramics factory in Denmark.

The Danish royal wore a multi-patterned bandeau gown to attend the Grand Ball during her visit to USA.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark glammed up in a satin floral dress to hand out prizes at the 2016 Carlsberg Fund.

The Princess dressed down in a purple roll neck jumper and trousers to carry out an engagement with Prince Carl-Philip.

Princess Sofia turned heads in a colour block dress at an art exhibition in Stockholm.

A textured midi skirt and Victoriana style blouse create a demure look for Crown Princess Victoria.

Queen Letizia wore a sophisticated cream knee-length dress to receive Rio 2016 Paralympic medalists at the palace.

Queen Maxima adds a fashion-forward twist to her formalwear with snake print heels.

The Dutch Queen wore a smart houndstooth dress and heels to attend a conference on Monday.

