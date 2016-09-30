Best dressed celebrities of the week

Bella Hadid does off-duty cool in a cropped silver sweatshirt and high shine leggings.

 Photo: © Rex

Kim Kardashian dazzles in a draped metallic Balmain dress straight off the SS17 runway.

 Photo: © Rex

Alessandra Ambrosio continues the metallic theme in a gold mini dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Kate Bosworth styles her Miu Miu LBD with a faux fur jacket and studded clutch.

 Photo: © Rex

Hailey Baldwin is elegant in a Dolce & Gabbana white lace dress at a Milan Fashion Week party.

 Photo: © Rex

Olivia Palermo brings her sophisticated style to Paris Fashion Week. We love her monochrome ensemble.

 Photo: © PA

Sara Sampaio made a gorgeous front row appearance at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma show in a cream off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne do laidback glamour for a girls' night out in NYC.

 Photo: © Rex

Lupita Nyong'o brightens up her autumn wardrobe with a vibrant yellow coat.

 Photo: © Rex

We can't wait to get our hands on Elle Fanning's ASOS White jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Rex

Miranda Kerr doesn't let her style slip when she's travelling; the model makes a fashionable arrival at LAX in a patterned blouse and light wash jeans.

 Photo: © Rex