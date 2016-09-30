Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 30 September 2016 Bella Hadid does off-duty cool in a cropped silver sweatshirt and high shine leggings. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Celebrity Style Kim Kardashian dazzles in a draped metallic Balmain dress straight off the SS17 runway. Photo: © Rex Alessandra Ambrosio continues the metallic theme in a gold mini dress. Photo: © Rex Kate Bosworth styles her Miu Miu LBD with a faux fur jacket and studded clutch. Photo: © Rex Hailey Baldwin is elegant in a Dolce & Gabbana white lace dress at a Milan Fashion Week party. Photo: © Rex Olivia Palermo brings her sophisticated style to Paris Fashion Week. We love her monochrome ensemble. Photo: © PA Sara Sampaio made a gorgeous front row appearance at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma show in a cream off-the-shoulder maxi dress. Photo: © Rex Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne do laidback glamour for a girls' night out in NYC. Photo: © Rex Lupita Nyong'o brightens up her autumn wardrobe with a vibrant yellow coat. Photo: © Rex We can't wait to get our hands on Elle Fanning's ASOS White jumpsuit. Photo: © Rex Miranda Kerr doesn't let her style slip when she's travelling; the model makes a fashionable arrival at LAX in a patterned blouse and light wash jeans. Photo: © Rex