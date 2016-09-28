Amal Clooney means business: A look at her best work fashion

by hellofashion.com /

Amal-Clooney2

Amal Clooney is known for turning heads in Hollywood beside her husband George. However, the Lebanese beauty's stylish looks aren't just limited to the red carpet. The human rights attorney looks just as glamorous when she's in the courtroom or on the job. Here are some of her best work looks.

While in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs. Clooney looked trés chic uptown wearing a colour-block silk dress by Gucci that featured bell sleeves and a red ribbon necktie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney3

Amal donned a colorful Alexander McQueen tea dress for a day at the United Nations with her husband George. The lawyer opted for the same "Obsession Multi Print" design, previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney4

While in New York City to address the United Nations regarding ISIS' genocide, Amal took to the streets wearing a lace red Altuzarra coat and checkered trousers paired with Giambattista Valli pumps.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney5

George Clooney's wife looked polished wearing a white crepe wool silk short sleeve dress by Gucci to the Women in the World reception honouring the appointment of her client Nadia Murad as a Goodwill Ambassador. Amal's chic frock featured GG pearl buttons and a grosgrain Web waistband. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney6

The Oxford alum donned a sophisticated velvet knit argyle print skirt suit by Sonia Rykiel for her visit to the state ministry in Stuttgart, Germany, where she was shining a light on the Yazidis being killed by ISIS.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney10

Sporting a sleek coat, Amal left a meeting with former British Prime Minister, David Cameron. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney11

Underneath the coat in the previous pic, Amal showed off this patterned dress during the meeting. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney7

Amal made a floral statement donning a silk Michael Kors dress that featured a pleated hemline to meet with the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Nations, Joao Vale de Almeida (right).

 Photo: © Twitter

Amal-Clooney8

The Lebanese beauty wore a lace pencil skirt by Dolce & Gabanna, which she paired with a mustard-coloured bag and black knit top in New York to meet with Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

 Photo: © Twitter

Amal-Clooney9

Lady in red! Amal stunned in a red skirt suit with President Nasheed of the Maldives.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney12

Most stylish humanitarian! Amal opted for a sleek blue dress during the 100 Lives Initiative with husband George Clooney. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney13

Even though she is sitting down, her style still shows. Amal worked the board room in green, paired with brown shoes during a press conference in London. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney14

Amal wore a pink printed suit for a meeting in the Sri Lankan capital. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney15

 Keeping it business chic, Amal showed off her long legs in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana suit. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney16

During a trip to Athens, Amal stunned in a cream-colored Chanel suit. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney17

Armed with her bag, sunglasses and Camillo Bona dress, Amal headed into a meeting in Athens, Greece. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amal-Clooney18

Amal wore a coral, Paule Ka dress for an appearance at the Global Summit To End Sexual Violence in Conflict in London. 

 Photo: © Getty Images