Amal Clooney means business: A look at her best work fashion

Amal Clooney is known for turning heads in Hollywood beside her husband George. However, the Lebanese beauty's stylish looks aren't just limited to the red carpet. The human rights attorney looks just as glamorous when she's in the courtroom or on the job. Here are some of her best work looks.

While in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs. Clooney looked trés chic uptown wearing a colour-block silk dress by Gucci that featured bell sleeves and a red ribbon necktie.

Photo: © Getty Images