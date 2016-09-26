Leomie Anderson's best style hits

Leomie8

Leomie Anderson makes a standout London Fashion Week appearance in tangerine trousers and a leopard print shirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie6

A fluffy pink faux fur jacket adds a fun finishing touch to Leomie's autumnal look.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie5

Leomie channels nineties style in a striped slip dress teamed with high top Converse and a choker.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie4

Working her signature laidback style in a blue boiler suit and Chanel trainers.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie9

The model looks effortlessly elegant in a plunging back gown at the Serpentine summer party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie10

Showcasing her signature laidback style in a bomber jacket, jeans and Converse.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie11

Leomie works one of SS16's most coveted pieces - the Bardot top - with ease.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie1

Leomie shows exactly why she was snapped up as a Victoria's Secret model in a metallic slip dress and cobalt strappy heels.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie2

The model wowed on the runway at the 2015 Victoria's Secret show.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie12

Celebrating the launch of Mary Katrantzou's collaboration with Adidas Originals in a colourful outfit from the collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie13

The model gives us off-duty style inspiration in her Adidas tee and grey skirt suit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie3

The British model struts her stuff in the Moschino fashion show.

 Photo: © Rex

Leomie7

This black and white outfit is anything but boring! We love Leomie's checkerboard Moschino dress and faux fur coat combo.

 Photo: © Getty Images