Leomie Anderson's best style hits

Leomie Anderson makes a standout London Fashion Week appearance in tangerine trousers and a leopard print shirt. Photo: © Getty Images

A fluffy pink faux fur jacket adds a fun finishing touch to Leomie's autumnal look. Photo: © Rex

Leomie channels nineties style in a striped slip dress teamed with high top Converse and a choker. Photo: © Rex

Working her signature laidback style in a blue boiler suit and Chanel trainers. Photo: © Rex

The model looks effortlessly elegant in a plunging back gown at the Serpentine summer party. Photo: © Getty Images

Showcasing her signature laidback style in a bomber jacket, jeans and Converse. Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie works one of SS16's most coveted pieces - the Bardot top - with ease. Photo: © Getty Images

Leomie shows exactly why she was snapped up as a Victoria's Secret model in a metallic slip dress and cobalt strappy heels. Photo: © Rex

The model wowed on the runway at the 2015 Victoria's Secret show. Photo: © Rex

Celebrating the launch of Mary Katrantzou's collaboration with Adidas Originals in a colourful outfit from the collection. Photo: © Getty Images

The model gives us off-duty style inspiration in her Adidas tee and grey skirt suit. Photo: © Getty Images

The British model struts her stuff in the Moschino fashion show. Photo: © Rex

This black and white outfit is anything but boring! We love Leomie's checkerboard Moschino dress and faux fur coat combo. Photo: © Getty Images