GALLERY: Kate's royal tour outfits by hellofashion.com / 25 September 2016

The Duchess waved goodbye to Canada in a chic cream Catherine Walker coat which she accessorised with the Queen's maple leaf brooch. Photo: © PA

Kate championed the high street for her visit to the Cridge Centre on her final day of the royal tour. The Duchess wore a plain white cami top with a blazer and jeans from Zara for the outing. Photo: © PA

The 34-year-old mixed British and Canadian designers for her visit to Haida Gwaii on Friday, pairing a Smythe blazer with a Somerset by Temperley blouse and Zara jeans. Photo: © PA

Kate wore a cream dress from See by Chloé to take her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a playdate on Thursday. Photo: © PA

The Duchess stepped out in one of Sophie Trudeau's favourite labels - Sentaler - on day five of her royal tour. Photo: © Getty Images

All eyes were on Kate as she wore a striking red Carolina Herrera coat to start day five of their tour. Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a chic Hobbs coat for her visit to Yukon on Tuesday. Photo: © Getty Images

Earlier in the day the Duchess debuted a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress for her tour of the University of British Columbia with her husband Prince William. Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess glammed up for a reception in a red Preen dress and the Queen's maple leaf brooch. Photo: © Getty Images

Kate teamed a Holland & Holland jacket with Zara jeans and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots for her visit to Bella Bella on Monday. Photo: © Getty Images

Kate wore a stunning Alexander McQueen dress as she flew into Vancouver on the second day of the royal tour. Photo: © Getty Images

The 34-year-old accessorised the look with red Russell and Bromley Pinpoint court shoes and a clutch bag. Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge started her royal tour in style wearing a Jenny Packham dress and maple leaf brooch owned by the Queen. Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess accessorised with a Lock & Co hat and L.K. Bennett heels. Photo: © Getty Images