Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Princess-Beatrice1

Princess Beatrice wore a patterned skater dress and Mary Jane heels to attend an event with her mum on Thursday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Princess-Beatrice2

The Princess looked stylish in stripes at the Saloni presentation at London Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess-Eugenie

Princess Eugenie stepped out in a striped shirt dress for an outing with her boyfriend Jack in London.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess-Madeleine

Princess Madeleine opted for a glamorous one-shoulder white gown to attend the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You Gala in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Victoria1

Princess Victoria showed off her style prowess in a patterned shift dress at the Capsule Fashion Trade Show in New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess-Olympia

Princess Olympia of Greece does off-duty cool in a classic vest and distressed jeans.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Victoria

A black top and floral midi skirt create a smart yet stylish look for Princess Victoria's appearance at the 2016 Global Goals Awards Dinner.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia1

Queen Letizia goes for glamour in a black lace hem dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia2

The Spanish monarch wore a monochrome floral dress to attend a reception during her visit to New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen-Letizia3

Queen Letizia is chic and cheerful in a red floral tea dress during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen-Rania1

Queen Rania explores New York in style wearing bootcut jeans and a palm tree printed shirt.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen-Maxima

Queen Maxima made a regal appearance at Budget day in a cobalt and gold gown and statement hat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Rania

The Jordanian queen looked elegant at the Global Goals Awards dinner in a monochrome patterned dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images