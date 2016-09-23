Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 23 September 2016 Princess Beatrice wore a patterned skater dress and Mary Jane heels to attend an event with her mum on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Fashion News Celebrity Style The Princess looked stylish in stripes at the Saloni presentation at London Fashion Week. Photo: © Rex Princess Eugenie stepped out in a striped shirt dress for an outing with her boyfriend Jack in London. Photo: © Rex Princess Madeleine opted for a glamorous one-shoulder white gown to attend the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You Gala in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Victoria showed off her style prowess in a patterned shift dress at the Capsule Fashion Trade Show in New York. Photo: © Rex Princess Olympia of Greece does off-duty cool in a classic vest and distressed jeans. Photo: © Getty Images A black top and floral midi skirt create a smart yet stylish look for Princess Victoria's appearance at the 2016 Global Goals Awards Dinner. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia goes for glamour in a black lace hem dress. Photo: © Getty Images The Spanish monarch wore a monochrome floral dress to attend a reception during her visit to New York. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia is chic and cheerful in a red floral tea dress during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters. Photo: © Rex Queen Rania explores New York in style wearing bootcut jeans and a palm tree printed shirt. Photo: © Rex Queen Maxima made a regal appearance at Budget day in a cobalt and gold gown and statement hat. Photo: © Getty Images The Jordanian queen looked elegant at the Global Goals Awards dinner in a monochrome patterned dress. Photo: © Getty Images