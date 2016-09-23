Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Rosie-HW

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley does sports luxe in a Saint Laurent bomber jacket and Chloe trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

Amal-Clooney1

Amal Clooney looks glamorous as ever in a red bell sleeve tie waist dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Emily-Blunt

Emily Blunt stuns in Alexander McQueen at The Girl on the Train premiere.

 Photo: © Rex

Sarah-Jessica-Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker reminds us of her SATC days as she strolls through Manhattan in a gorgeous Narcisco Rodriguez gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi-Hadid1

Gigi Hadid proves she is fashion's golden girl in this dazzling Max Mara coat and bodysuit.

 Photo: © Rex

Bella-Hadid1

Meanwhile her sister Bella displays her signature edgy off-duty look in patent leather at Milan Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jenna-Coleman2

Jenna Coleman gives us autumn style inspiration in Burberry at London Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Izabel-Goulart

Izabel Goulart makes the streets of Milan her runway in a gorgeous printed off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and bold accessories.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia-Palermo

Prints, pleats and a statement collar - we love everything about Olivia Palermo's Milan Fashion Week look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara-Delevingne

Cara Delevingne channels gothic glamour at the Burberry London Fashion Week show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alexa-Chung

Alexa Chung toughens up a sparkly shift dress with studded ankle boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lupita-Nyongo

Lupita Nyong'o is the queen of the red carpet in this gorgeous lilac gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Diane-Kruger

Diane Kruger accessorises her pretty Giambattista Valli dress with metallic strappy heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily-James

Lily James turned heads in this Burberry printed duster coat as she attended the brand's London Fashion Week show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emily-Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski makes a breathtaking Emmys appearance in Zac Posen.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Priyanka-Chopra

We love Priyanka Chopra's one shoulder Jason Wu gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emilia-Clarke

Emilia Clarke wowed in Versace at the Emmys.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Claire-Danes

Claire Danes dazzled in a gold sequinned Schiaparelli gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images