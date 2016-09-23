Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 23 September 2016 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley does sports luxe in a Saint Laurent bomber jacket and Chloe trousers. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Celebrity Style Fashion News Amal Clooney looks glamorous as ever in a red bell sleeve tie waist dress. Photo: © Rex Emily Blunt stuns in Alexander McQueen at The Girl on the Train premiere. Photo: © Rex Sarah Jessica Parker reminds us of her SATC days as she strolls through Manhattan in a gorgeous Narcisco Rodriguez gown. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid proves she is fashion's golden girl in this dazzling Max Mara coat and bodysuit. Photo: © Rex Meanwhile her sister Bella displays her signature edgy off-duty look in patent leather at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna Coleman gives us autumn style inspiration in Burberry at London Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Izabel Goulart makes the streets of Milan her runway in a gorgeous printed off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and bold accessories. Photo: © Getty Images Prints, pleats and a statement collar - we love everything about Olivia Palermo's Milan Fashion Week look. Photo: © Getty Images Cara Delevingne channels gothic glamour at the Burberry London Fashion Week show. Photo: © Getty Images Alexa Chung toughens up a sparkly shift dress with studded ankle boots. Photo: © Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o is the queen of the red carpet in this gorgeous lilac gown. Photo: © Getty Images Diane Kruger accessorises her pretty Giambattista Valli dress with metallic strappy heels. Photo: © Getty Images Lily James turned heads in this Burberry printed duster coat as she attended the brand's London Fashion Week show. Photo: © Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski makes a breathtaking Emmys appearance in Zac Posen. Photo: © Getty Images We love Priyanka Chopra's one shoulder Jason Wu gown. Photo: © Getty Images Emilia Clarke wowed in Versace at the Emmys. Photo: © Getty Images Claire Danes dazzled in a gold sequinned Schiaparelli gown. Photo: © Getty Images