Jenna Coleman's Style Evolution

Jenna Coleman often makes best dressed lists thanks to her effortless style both off duty and on the red carpet. We chart the Victoria star's fashion evolution from soap star teen to style queen...

Photo: © Getty Images

The 30-year-old worked a chic autumnal outfit in a navy trench coat and maroon high-waisted trousers at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. Photo: © Getty Images A peplum hem shift dress and velvet platforms create the perfect Fashion Week ensemble for Jenna. Photo: © Getty Images The actress rocked a cool masculine vibe in tailored trousers and a peter pan collar blouse. Photo: © Getty Images The actress looked stunning in Erdem at the Victoria launch. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna knows you can't go wrong with a classic LBD. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna attended the Serpentine summer party in a flirty white midi dress and platform heels. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna shows her signature feminine elegance in a Louis Vuitton tea dress and strappy heels. Photo: © Getty Images The former Doctor Who star goes for glamour in a black and gold striped Burberry maxi dress. Photo: © Getty Images Another stunning red carpet look from one of Jenna's favourite designers - Burberry Prorsum. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna channels gothic glamour in a brocade Lanvin dress. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna trades in her go-to dresses for a chic navy jumpsuit at ComicCon. Photo: © Getty Images Showing effortless summer style in an off-the-shoulder sun dress and wedges. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna made a striking red carpet appearance in a floral cut out gown from Rochas. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna accessorises her lemon pencil dress with metallic accessories and a glossy bob. Photo: © Getty Images Proving neutrals are anything but boring, Jenna wows in this nude embellished skirt and co-ordinating Louboutin heels. Photo: © Getty Images A black jumper and pleated skirt is a winning formula for off-duty cool. Photo: © Getty Images Showcasing a vintage-inspired look in a patterned midi skirt and black polo neck. Photo: © Getty Images The actress looks different with longer hair and a fringe as she attended an event in 2013. Photo: © Getty Images The former Emmerdale star showcased a fifties-style outfit at the British Soap Awards in 2009. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna is almost unrecognisable with long brunette hair and a bold red and white patterned dress at the Inside Soap Awards in 2005. Photo: © Getty Images