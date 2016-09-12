Toronto International Film Festival: Best red carpet style moments

Amy-Adams

Amy Adams looks elegant in a white one-shoulder gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lupita-Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o is bold and beautiful in this yellow sleeveless dress and statement blue headpiece.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lupita-Nyong'o

The actress turns heads in a graphic jumpsuit at a party hosted by Vanity Fair and Tiffany & Co.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Scarlett-Johansson

Scarlett Johansson matches her outfit to the red carpet in this sheer pussybow mini dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ellie-Bamber

A metallic mini dress ensures Ellie Bamber turns heads on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte-Le-Bon

Charlotte Le Bon cinches in her waist with a full-skirted red dress and embellished heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Natalie-Portman1

Natalie Portman conceals her baby bump in a white floaty shirt dress, while her co-star Lily-Rose Depp channels twenties glamour in a fringed mini dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Natalie-Portman

Mum-to-be Natalie Portman looked radiant in a green embellished gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gemma-Arterton

Gemma Arterton is effortlessly chic in a black backless jumpsuit with her hair slicked into a bun.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michelle-Williams

Proving black and white is anything but boring, Michelle Williams looked stunning in this asymmetric hem dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Reese-Witherspoon

A floral off-the-shoulder dress and nude court shoes creates a pretty premiere outfit for Reese Witherspoon.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rachel-Weisz

Rachel Weisz makes an elegant red carpet appearance in a sheer embellished gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Tori-Kelly

Tori Kelly trades her LBD for a black jumpsuit with oversized bow detail.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Riley-Keough-1

Gold embellishment and trims add impact to Riley's black long-sleeved dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images