Toronto International Film Festival: Best red carpet style moments

Amy Adams looks elegant in a white one-shoulder gown. Photo: © Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o is bold and beautiful in this yellow sleeveless dress and statement blue headpiece. Photo: © Getty Images

The actress turns heads in a graphic jumpsuit at a party hosted by Vanity Fair and Tiffany & Co. Photo: © Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson matches her outfit to the red carpet in this sheer pussybow mini dress. Photo: © Getty Images

A metallic mini dress ensures Ellie Bamber turns heads on the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Le Bon cinches in her waist with a full-skirted red dress and embellished heels. Photo: © Getty Images

Natalie Portman conceals her baby bump in a white floaty shirt dress, while her co-star Lily-Rose Depp channels twenties glamour in a fringed mini dress. Photo: © Getty Images

Mum-to-be Natalie Portman looked radiant in a green embellished gown. Photo: © Getty Images

Gemma Arterton is effortlessly chic in a black backless jumpsuit with her hair slicked into a bun. Photo: © Getty Images

Proving black and white is anything but boring, Michelle Williams looked stunning in this asymmetric hem dress. Photo: © Getty Images

A floral off-the-shoulder dress and nude court shoes creates a pretty premiere outfit for Reese Witherspoon. Photo: © Getty Images

Rachel Weisz makes an elegant red carpet appearance in a sheer embellished gown. Photo: © Getty Images

Tori Kelly trades her LBD for a black jumpsuit with oversized bow detail. Photo: © Getty Images

Gold embellishment and trims add impact to Riley's black long-sleeved dress. Photo: © Getty Images