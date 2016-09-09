Best royal fashion of the week

princess-sofia5

Princess Sofia looked gorgeous at the christening of her son Prince Alexander, wearing a white broderie anglaise dress and pearl headband.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-madeleine4

Princess Madeleine looked chic in a floral Erdem dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-victoria-pink

Crown Princess Victoria was radiant in a £3,600 Elie Saab dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Silvia

Queen Silvia wore a pink dress and jacket adorned with floral corsages.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie-Wessex

Sophie Wessex makes a stylish red carpet appearance in a black one-shoulder dress as she attends the St John's Ambulance Everyday Heroes awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Elizabeth

The Queen looks cheerful in a purple coat and matching hat at the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia1

Queen Letizia puts a feminine spin on her formal look with a blue floral midi skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia

Queen Letizia looks as fashion forward as ever in a red dogtooth blouse and cream trousers, accessorised with amazing strappy red sandals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Mathilde2

Queen Mathilde stepped out in a pretty white dress and nude heels for a gala dinner in Brussels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Mathilde1

The Belgian royal adds a pop of colour to her wardrobe with this cobalt blue formal dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess-Mette-Marit

Princess Mette-Marit glammed up for Venice Film Festival in a lilac midi dress with a statement tasselled handbag.

 Photo: © Rex