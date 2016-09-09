Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 09 September 2016 Princess Sofia looked gorgeous at the christening of her son Prince Alexander, wearing a white broderie anglaise dress and pearl headband. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Celebrity Style Princess Madeleine looked chic in a floral Erdem dress. Photo: © Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria was radiant in a £3,600 Elie Saab dress. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Silvia wore a pink dress and jacket adorned with floral corsages. Photo: © Getty Images Sophie Wessex makes a stylish red carpet appearance in a black one-shoulder dress as she attends the St John's Ambulance Everyday Heroes awards. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen looks cheerful in a purple coat and matching hat at the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia puts a feminine spin on her formal look with a blue floral midi skirt. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia looks as fashion forward as ever in a red dogtooth blouse and cream trousers, accessorised with amazing strappy red sandals. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Mathilde stepped out in a pretty white dress and nude heels for a gala dinner in Brussels. Photo: © Getty Images The Belgian royal adds a pop of colour to her wardrobe with this cobalt blue formal dress. Photo: © Rex Princess Mette-Marit glammed up for Venice Film Festival in a lilac midi dress with a statement tasselled handbag. Photo: © Rex