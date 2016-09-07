Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham wow on GQ Awards red carpet

Bella Hadid looked stunning in a custom Hugo Boss gown as she picked up the Model of the Year award.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model was supported by her mum Yolanda Foster at the event.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ashley Graham pulled out all the stops in a plunging black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Daisy Lowe donned an off-the-shoulder black gown and Bulgari jewels for her turn on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ellie Goulding wore a pretty Marchesa mini dress to present her friend Calvin Harris with the Patron Solo Musician of the Year award.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Foxes accessorised her black Fendi dress with a Louis Vuitton bag and black choker.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach wore a pretty floral lace gown with mullet hem.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Pixie Lott looked glamorous in a nude embellished maxi dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sai Bennett matches her gown - and lip colour - to the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton opted for easy elegance in a black embroidered peplum hem dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images