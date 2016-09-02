Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 02 September 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge was pretty in pink in this Lela Rose fit-and-flare dress during the first day of her visit to Cornwall on Thursday. Photo: © PA Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Celebrity Style Kate switched her signature style for £21.99 ikat print trousers from Gap during her tour of the Eden Project. The Duchess teamed them with a Smyth blazer and Monsoon heels. Photo: © Twitter Princess Mary looked elegant in a white broderie anglaise two piece, accessorised with complementing nude heels and a clutch bag. Photo: © Rex Glitz and glamour was the order of the day for Princess Marie's gala dinner appearance. Photo: © Rex The royal looked effortlessly elegant in a black tank and floral skirt to attend an event in Copenhagen. Photo: © Rex Queen Mathilde did the school run in a blue patterned coat and white tailored cropped trousers. Photo: © Rex A palm print dress and red heels provided a pop of colour to Queen Maxima's look during her tour of Indonesia. Photo: © Rex Maxima braved the Indonesian heat in a brown top and floaty printed maxi skirt. Photo: © Rex Queen Maxima stood out from the crowd in a coral paisley print maxi dress and nude heels. Photo: © Rex Princess Victoria accessorised her patterned skater dress with nude courts and a clutch to attend a World Water Week event. Photo: © Rex A bell sleeve dress and black heels created a chic outfit for Princess Sofia at the Swedish local heritage federation centenary celebrations. Photo: © Rex Queen Rania appeared as stylish as ever in a tiered pink dress and strappy heels to attend the opening of Amman Design Week. Photo: © Rex