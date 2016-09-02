Best royal fashion of the week

The Duchess of Cambridge was pretty in pink in this Lela Rose fit-and-flare dress during the first day of her visit to Cornwall on Thursday.

 Photo: © PA

Kate switched her signature style for £21.99 ikat print trousers from Gap during her tour of the Eden Project. The Duchess teamed them with a Smyth blazer and Monsoon heels.

 Photo: © Twitter

Princess Mary looked elegant in a white broderie anglaise two piece, accessorised with complementing nude heels and a clutch bag.

 Photo: © Rex

Glitz and glamour was the order of the day for Princess Marie's gala dinner appearance.

 Photo: © Rex

The royal looked effortlessly elegant in a black tank and floral skirt to attend an event in Copenhagen.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Mathilde did the school run in a blue patterned coat and white tailored cropped trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

A palm print dress and red heels provided a pop of colour to Queen Maxima's look during her tour of Indonesia.

 Photo: © Rex

Maxima braved the Indonesian heat in a brown top and floaty printed maxi skirt.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Maxima stood out from the crowd in a coral paisley print maxi dress and nude heels.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Victoria accessorised her patterned skater dress with nude courts and a clutch to attend a World Water Week event.

 Photo: © Rex

A bell sleeve dress and black heels created a chic outfit for Princess Sofia at the Swedish local heritage federation centenary celebrations.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Rania appeared as stylish as ever in a tiered pink dress and strappy heels to attend the opening of Amman Design Week.

 Photo: © Rex