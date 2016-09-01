Venice Film Festival: The best celebrity style by hellofashion.com / 01 September 2016 Dakota Fanning ensured all eyes were on her in this dazzling holographic sequin dress. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Chiara Ferragni looked chic for her turn on the red carpet in a polka dot Philosophy gown. Photo: © Getty Images Ashley Greene gives monochrome a fashion forward spin in this Alberta Ferreti gown. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Elisa Sednaoui worked the cold shoulder trend in style with this figure-hugging black dress. Photo: © Getty Images Gemma Arterton pulled out all the stops in this black Giorgio Armani embellished black dress. Photo: © Getty Images Sophie Turner wowed in this black peplum hem midi dress from Russian fashion house Yanina. Photo: © Getty Images Sistine Rose Stallone - the daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone - gave a flash of leg in this grey dress and strappy heels. Photo: © Getty Images Alicia Vikander looked effortlessly chic in a tie-dye maxi dress and mules. Photo: © Getty Images The actress had some impressive arm candy in the form of her boyfriend Michael Fassbender. Photo: © Getty Images Amy Adams made a stylish arrival to Venice in a palm print summer dress. Photo: © Getty Images Barbara wowed in a white Philosophy gown at the opening of the film festival. Photo: © Getty Images Barbara Palvin channelled a flirty, feminine look in this ruffled midi dress. Photo: © Getty Images British actress Ella Purnell proves a jumpsuit is the perfect alternative to a dress on the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images Bringing a touch of twenties glamour to the red carpet was Emma Stone, who wore a shimmering Atelier Versace dress. Photo: © Getty Images The actress had looked equally stylish earlier on in the day wearing a floral Giambattista Valli dress. Photo: © Getty Images Gemma Arterton shows an elegant black dress will never let you down for red carpet glamour. Photo: © Getty Images The British actress wore a sixties-inspired white mini dress to promote her film earlier in the day. Photo: © Getty Images