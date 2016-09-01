Venice Film Festival: The best celebrity style

by hellofashion.com /

Dakota-Fanning

Dakota Fanning ensured all eyes were on her in this dazzling holographic sequin dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Chiara-Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni looked chic for her turn on the red carpet in a polka dot Philosophy gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ashley-Greene

Ashley Greene gives monochrome a fashion forward spin in this Alberta Ferreti gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Elisa-Sendaoui

Actress Elisa Sednaoui worked the cold shoulder trend in style with this figure-hugging black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gemma-Arterton-2

Gemma Arterton pulled out all the stops in this black Giorgio Armani embellished black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie-Turner

Sophie Turner wowed in this black peplum hem midi dress from Russian fashion house Yanina.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sistine-Rose-Stallone

Sistine Rose Stallone - the daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone - gave a flash of leg in this grey dress and strappy heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia-Vikander2

Alicia Vikander looked effortlessly chic in a tie-dye maxi dress and mules.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia-Vikander1

The actress had some impressive arm candy in the form of her boyfriend Michael Fassbender.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amy-Adams

Amy Adams made a stylish arrival to Venice in a palm print summer dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Barbara-Palvin

Barbara wowed in a white Philosophy gown at the opening of the film festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Barbara-Palvin1

Barbara Palvin channelled a flirty, feminine look in this ruffled midi dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ella-Purnell

British actress Ella Purnell proves a jumpsuit is the perfect alternative to a dress on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emma-Stone

Bringing a touch of twenties glamour to the red carpet was Emma Stone, who wore a shimmering Atelier Versace dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emma-Stone1

The actress had looked equally stylish earlier on in the day wearing a floral Giambattista Valli dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gemma-Arterton

Gemma Arterton shows an elegant black dress will never let you down for red carpet glamour.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gemma-Arterton1

The British actress wore a sixties-inspired white mini dress to promote her film earlier in the day.

 Photo: © Getty Images