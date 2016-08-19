Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 19 August 2016 Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Nina Agdal looked gorgeous in a cobalt blue co-ordinating crop top and maxi skirt. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Shanina Shaik turned heads at the W Dubai launch in a red leather mini dress. Photo: © Getty Images Emily Blunt chose a chic structural white dress to make her return to the red carpet following the birth of her daughter. Photo: © Getty Images Elle Fanning proves that the jumpsuit is the one piece every wardrobe needs this summer. Photo: © Getty Images We love Alicia's glitzy yet sophisticated take on the LBD. Photo: © Rex Natalie Portman looks elegant in a sharp white suit and Gianvito Rossi heels. Photo: © Getty Images Chanel Iman masters monochrome style in an embellished black crop top and tailored white trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Joan Smalls wows in white at the W Dubai launch party. Photo: © Getty Images Reese Witherspoon nails off-duty summer styling in her striped shirt and white shorts. Photo: © Rex Rita Ora goes for glam in a red floral dress, paired with a slick of matching red lippie. Photo: © Getty Images Mollie King pairs her leather shorts with a silky printed shirt and heels. Louise Roe wows in a stripe maxi skirt and cut-out black shoulder top. Elle Fanning wears a Marc Jacobs embellished gown to the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in LA. Justin Bieber's girlfriend Sofia Richie rocks an old school Fila sports dress. Zoe Saldana works a graphic gold column dress for the Star Trek Beyond press conference in Beijing. Olivia Culpo wears a floaty black maxi while out and about in LA. DJ and model Leigh Lezark pairs a printed shirt with black trousers and barely there heels. Emma Roberts does off-duty cool in jeans, converse and a Coach bomber jacket. Pixie Lott works the 'Mom' jean while out and about in London.