Best dressed celebrities of the week

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Nina Agdal looked gorgeous in a cobalt blue co-ordinating crop top and maxi skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina Shaik turned heads at the W Dubai launch in a red leather mini dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emily Blunt chose a chic structural white dress to make her return to the red carpet following the birth of her daughter.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Elle Fanning proves that the jumpsuit is the one piece every wardrobe needs this summer.

 Photo: © Getty Images

We love Alicia's glitzy yet sophisticated take on the LBD.

 Photo: © Rex

Natalie Portman looks elegant in a sharp white suit and Gianvito Rossi heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Chanel Iman masters monochrome style in an embellished black crop top and tailored white trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Joan Smalls wows in white at the W Dubai launch party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon nails off-duty summer styling in her striped shirt and white shorts.

 Photo: © Rex

Rita Ora goes for glam in a red floral dress, paired with a slick of matching red lippie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mollie King pairs her leather shorts with a silky printed shirt and heels. 

 

Louise Roe wows in a stripe maxi skirt and cut-out black shoulder top. 

 

Elle Fanning wears a Marc Jacobs embellished gown to the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in LA. 

 

Justin Bieber's girlfriend Sofia Richie rocks an old school Fila sports dress. 

 

Zoe Saldana works a graphic gold column dress for the Star Trek Beyond press conference in Beijing. 

 

Olivia Culpo wears a floaty black maxi while out and about in LA. 

 

DJ and model Leigh Lezark pairs a printed shirt with black trousers and barely there heels. 

 

Emma Roberts does off-duty cool in jeans, converse and a Coach bomber jacket. 

 

Pixie Lott works the 'Mom' jean while out and about in London. 

 