Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Victoria-Beckham

Victoria Beckham is the epitome of chic in this culotte style jumpsuit from her eponymous fashion label.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Pixie-Lott

Pixie Lott works summer's tropical trend in this fruity shift dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emily-Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in this jewel-toned satin jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Rex

Jenna-Coleman

Jenna Coleman gets a head start on Autumn in this stunning floral Erdem dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kim-Kardashian

Kim Kardashian showed off her slimmed down physique in a figure-hugging black dress and chunky choker.

 Photo: © Rex

Diane-Kruger

Stripes, denim and leather - Diane Kruger brings three wardrobe staples together for a cool ensemble.

 Photo: © Rex

Diane-Kruger1

On paper Diana's sheer skirt and bomber jacket shouldn't work, but she pulls it off with ease.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia-Culpo

Former HFM cover star Olivia Culpo wows in this glamorous embellished LBD.

 Photo: © Rex

Rita-Ora

The new host of America's Next Top Model appears to have been taking cues from the models as she strutted her stuff along the streets of New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Alessandra-Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted her enviable abs in a striped co-ord at a Coca Cola party during the Rio Olympics.

 Photo: © Getty Images