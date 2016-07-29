Best royal fashion of the week

Queen Letizia wears a colourful sleeveless dress and tan heels for a meeting in Madrid.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Spanish Monarch is elegant as ever in a white sundress and snakeprint heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlene was the belle of the ball in a showstopping lilac gown at the Red Cross Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a stylish day out at the races in a white sundress and statement shades.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex wore a brown patterned sundress and white cardigan for a day out at the New Forest and Hampshire County Show on Tuesday.

 Photo: © Rex