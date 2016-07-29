Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 29 July 2016 Margot Robbie works summer florals in a ruffled dress and Gucci handbag while promoting her new film in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Alicia Vikander styles out the city heat in a wide leg white jumpsuit and sliders. Photo: © Getty Images Cara Delevingne rocks shades of blue from head-to-toe for her ComicCon appearance. Photo: © Instagram The Olsen sisters show off their individual styles at the launch of Mary-Kate and Ashley's new Elizabeth and James boutique. Photo: © Getty Images Lily Aldridge masters underwear as outerwear in a Victoria's Secret bodysuit, Theory skirt and Tabitha Simmons heels. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking the cold shoulder look with ease, Jourdan Dunn adds skinny jeans from FRAME and Tod's Gommino loafers for effortlessly cool style. Photo: © Getty Images Model BFFS Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid work edgy going out glamour for a night out in New York. Photo: © Getty Images If anyone could pull off this bold striped suit, it's Gigi. The model adds a crop top and trainers for a laidback street style look. Photo: © Getty Images Kim Kardashian shows off her hard-earned post baby body in a figure-hugging dress. Photo: © Getty Images