Best dressed celebrities of the week

Margot Robbie works summer florals in a ruffled dress and Gucci handbag while promoting her new film in NYC.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia Vikander styles out the city heat in a wide leg white jumpsuit and sliders.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara Delevingne rocks shades of blue from head-to-toe for her ComicCon appearance.

 Photo: © Instagram

The Olsen sisters show off their individual styles at the launch of Mary-Kate and Ashley's new Elizabeth and James boutique.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily Aldridge masters underwear as outerwear in a Victoria's Secret bodysuit, Theory skirt and Tabitha Simmons heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jourdan

Rocking the cold shoulder look with ease, Jourdan Dunn adds skinny jeans from FRAME and Tod's Gommino loafers for effortlessly cool style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Model BFFS Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid work edgy going out glamour for a night out in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

If anyone could pull off this bold striped suit, it's Gigi. The model adds a crop top and trainers for a laidback street style look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kim Kardashian shows off her hard-earned post baby body in a figure-hugging dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images