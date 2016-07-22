Selena Gomez's best style hits by hellofashion.com / 22 July 2016 Selena Gomez is not afraid to experiment with style, and appears equally at home in a dazzling designer dress as she does jeans and a t-shirt. We take a look back at some of the singer's best style moments... Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Selena Gomez Style Files Celebrity Style Selena wows in a molten metallic slip dress paired with quirky fluffy heels. Photo: © Getty Images The singer works edgy red carpet style in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Selena adds a pop of colour to her laidback look with a yellow maxi coat. Photo: © Getty Images Big hair, bold sequins and statement accessories - more is definitely more when it comes to Selena's Grammys look. Photo: © Getty Images A slashed side jumpsuit and on-trend choker serves for a cool and colourful red carpet look. Photo: © Getty Images Selena gives a white vest and rolled hem jeans a directional update with pointed toe heels and a duster coat. Photo: © Getty Images Channelling gothic glamour in a black gown and slicked back hair. Photo: © Getty Images The 24-year-old looks red hot in this satin halterneck gown. Photo: © Getty Images Selena keeps her make-up and accessories pared back to let her chic pleated gown do the talking. Photo: © Getty Images Selena knows a white shirt and denim skirt are two places that will never go out of style. Photo: © Getty Images Selena makes a dazzling appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a silver sequin dress. Photo: © Getty Images Selena wowed at the Victoria's Secret show in a plunging dress with a thigh high slit. Photo: © Getty Images Selena loves a sequinned dress for red carpet glamour. Photo: © Getty Images A punchy red lip and loose updo are the perfect finishing touches to this flirty white dress. Photo: © Getty Images Simple yet super-stylish, we love Selena's black crop top and midi skirt combo. Photo: © Getty Images Selena works Parisian chic in a cape style dress during a visit to the French capital. Photo: © Getty Images Mastering the pyjama trend by adding red heels and a slick of scarlet lipstick. Photo: © Getty Images A statement embellished coat adds major impact to Selena's everyday style. Photo: © Getty Images The Good For You singer bares her impressive abs in a grey crop top and pleated leather skirt. Photo: © Getty Images Mastering the monochrome look in a Bardot top and barely there heels. Photo: © Getty Images