Selena Gomez's best style hits

Selena Gomez is not afraid to experiment with style, and appears equally at home in a dazzling designer dress as she does jeans and a t-shirt.

We take a look back at some of the singer's best style moments...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena wows in a molten metallic slip dress paired with quirky fluffy heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The singer works edgy red carpet style in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena adds a pop of colour to her laidback look with a yellow maxi coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Big hair, bold sequins and statement accessories - more is definitely more when it comes to Selena's Grammys look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A slashed side jumpsuit and on-trend choker serves for a cool and colourful red carpet look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena gives a white vest and rolled hem jeans a directional update with pointed toe heels and a duster coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Channelling gothic glamour in a black gown and slicked back hair.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The 24-year-old looks red hot in this satin halterneck gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena keeps her make-up and accessories pared back to let her chic pleated gown do the talking.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena knows a white shirt and denim skirt are two places that will never go out of style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena makes a dazzling appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a silver sequin dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena wowed at the Victoria's Secret show in a plunging dress with a thigh high slit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena loves a sequinned dress for red carpet glamour.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A punchy red lip and loose updo are the perfect finishing touches to this flirty white dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Simple yet super-stylish, we love Selena's black crop top and midi skirt combo.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena works Parisian chic in a cape style dress during a visit to the French capital.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mastering the pyjama trend by adding red heels and a slick of scarlet lipstick.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A statement embellished coat adds major impact to Selena's everyday style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Good For You singer bares her impressive abs in a grey crop top and pleated leather skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mastering the monochrome look in a Bardot top and barely there heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images