Best royal fashion of the week

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous in an Alexander McQueen dress at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia looked elegant in a floral print dress at a military event in Spain.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Spanish monarch is effortlessly chic in a white shift dress and complementing accessories.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Mary of Denmark worked easy summer style in a patterned midi dress and tan sandals.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Maxima wore a khaki peplum top and statement necklace for the Dutch royal family photocall.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Victoria celebrated her birthday in a white summer dress with tan accessories.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen wore a pretty floral dress and white gloves as she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Her Majesty stepped out in a pale pink and matching hat as she opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base in Cambridge.

 Photo: © Getty Images