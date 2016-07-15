Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 15 July 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous in an Alexander McQueen dress at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style Queen Letizia Princess Mary Celebrity Style Queen Letizia looked elegant in a floral print dress at a military event in Spain. Photo: © Getty Images The Spanish monarch is effortlessly chic in a white shift dress and complementing accessories. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Mary of Denmark worked easy summer style in a patterned midi dress and tan sandals. Photo: © Rex Queen Maxima wore a khaki peplum top and statement necklace for the Dutch royal family photocall. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Victoria celebrated her birthday in a white summer dress with tan accessories. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen wore a pretty floral dress and white gloves as she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images Her Majesty stepped out in a pale pink and matching hat as she opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base in Cambridge. Photo: © Getty Images