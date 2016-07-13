Princess Iman of Jordan: How Queen Rania's daughter is emerging as a royal style setter

Her mother Queen Rania is one of the most stylish ladies on the royal scene, and now her lookalike daughter Princess Iman of Jordan is rapidly emerging as one of the most captivating young royals of today. When the 19-year-old is not concentrating on her studies at American University at Washington D.C, she attends public events with her mum, and never fails to disappoint with her on point fashion choices. Take a look at how the pretty blonde has developed her her own sense of style, which is shaping up to be just as elegant as her mother's. 

The teenager often takes a leaf out of her mother's style book and mirrors her fashion choices. As the mother-daughter duo attended the Grand Opening of the Medef Summer Conference in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris they both went for white. Iman's structured skater dress with bold red detailing is by Alexander McQueen, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite designers.

The royal ladies are equally masterful at casual chic as well as more formal attire. 

Iman perfectly co-ordinated with her mom during a visit to an art museum in Paris. 

During a charity event with the Al Hussein Social Foundation for orphans, Iman kept her wardrobe light with a embellished jacket and pants combo. 

Iman looked pretty as a picture in a family photo featuring her mother, Queen Rania, her father, Abdullah II of Jordan, and her equally stylish older brother, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan en route to a wedding celebration. 

Iman rocks a leather skirt and asymmetric top combo In a family snap with her mom and two younger siblings, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. 

The teen, just like her sister, Princess Salma (pictured), has ingeited her mom's striking looks and beautiful dark brown eyes. 

Even at the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in 2010, Iman was already showing signs of following in Queen Rania's fashionable footsteps.

At just ten years old, Iman joined her mum Rania on an official visit to Japan. The royal pair paid a visit to Tokyo's Sodo Kimono Academy where they had the chance to dress in traditional costume. 

