Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Kate-Middleton1

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder midi dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Kate-Middleton2

The Duchess rewore a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress for her appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday.

 Photo: © PA

Kate-Middleton3

Kate took Prince George on his first UK engagement in a cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress and Smythe blazer.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia

Queen Letizia championed the high street in a £49.99 Zara dress.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen-Letizia-paris

Queen Letizia wore a chic monochrome colour block look for a conference in Paris.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie-Wessex

The Countess of Wessex made a fashionable Wimbledon appearance in a white loose-fitting top and coral midi skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte-Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi wore a dazzling gold and black dress for a Vogue gala in Paris.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lady-Amelia-Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor made a stylish outing at the Serpentine Summer Party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima

Queen Maxima's scenic print dress turned heads as she welcomed the Greek president to the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images