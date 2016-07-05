World Bikini Day: Best celebrity swimwear snaps

Happy World Bikini Day! As the iconic two-piece celebrates it's 70th birthday, we take a look at some of the best celebrity bikini shots from the past few days...

 Photo: © Instagram

Alessandra-Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated Independence Day by sharing an incredible snap of herself floating on an American flag.

 Photo: © Instagram

Ashley-Graham

Ashley Graham proudly showed off her curves on a getaway to Las Vegas.

 Photo: © Instagram

Behati-Prinsloo

Mum-to-be Behati Prinsloo unveiled her growing baby bump on social media over the weekend.

 Photo: © Instagram

Emily-Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski told fans she was "weekend ready" in this Amore & Sorvete bikini.

 Photo: © Instagram

Hailee-Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld covered up her bikini with a denim jacket for her Independence Day celebrations.

 Photo: © Instagram

Halle-Berry

Halle Berry marked hitting half a million Instagram photos by sharing this bikini snap on Monday.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kate-Hudson

"From my airbrushed ass to yours... Happy fourth!!! 🇺🇸😉💃😘😜👙🍑🍉🍻🎉 🇺🇸," Kate Hudson captioned this photo of herself wearing a patriotic bikini from her Fabletics collection.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kendall-Jenner

Kendall Jenner became the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to share a sultry bikini snap on social media.

 Photo: © Instagram

Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her impressive bikini body in this beach snap over the weekend.

 Photo: © Instagram

Amy-Schumer

Amy Schumer was one of many famous faces to celebrate 4th July by hitting the beach, sharing a photo of herself in a patterned two-piece.

 Photo: © Instagram