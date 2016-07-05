World Bikini Day: Best celebrity swimwear snaps by hellofashion.com / 05 July 2016 Happy World Bikini Day! As the iconic two-piece celebrates it's 70th birthday, we take a look at some of the best celebrity bikini shots from the past few days... Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Celebrity Style Fashion News Swimwear Ashley Graham Kendall Jenner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated Independence Day by sharing an incredible snap of herself floating on an American flag. Photo: © Instagram Ashley Graham proudly showed off her curves on a getaway to Las Vegas. Photo: © Instagram Mum-to-be Behati Prinsloo unveiled her growing baby bump on social media over the weekend. Photo: © Instagram Emily Ratajkowski told fans she was "weekend ready" in this Amore & Sorvete bikini. Photo: © Instagram Hailee Steinfeld covered up her bikini with a denim jacket for her Independence Day celebrations. Photo: © Instagram Halle Berry marked hitting half a million Instagram photos by sharing this bikini snap on Monday. Photo: © Instagram "From my airbrushed ass to yours... Happy fourth!!! 🇺🇸😉💃😘😜👙🍑🍉🍻🎉 🇺🇸," Kate Hudson captioned this photo of herself wearing a patriotic bikini from her Fabletics collection. Photo: © Instagram Kendall Jenner became the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to share a sultry bikini snap on social media. Photo: © Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her impressive bikini body in this beach snap over the weekend. Photo: © Instagram Amy Schumer was one of many famous faces to celebrate 4th July by hitting the beach, sharing a photo of herself in a patterned two-piece. Photo: © Instagram