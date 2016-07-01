Best Royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 01 July 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a bespoke lace peplum dress on Friday. Photo: © PA Read more about: Kate style Royal style Kate wore a smart Missoni chevron coat for the Battle of Somme commemorations on Thursday. Photo: © PA The Queen wore a grey patterned coat for a service on the eve of the centenary of the Battle of the Somme. Photo: © Getty Images The Monarch wore a spring green coat and hat for a visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia looked radiant in a red dress for a visit from Michelle Obama. Photo: © Twitter The Spanish Queen wore a pink blouse and skater skirt for a visit to the Volkswagen factory on Wednesday. Photo: © Getty Images A striped blazer added a fashion forward update to Queen Letizia's summer tailoring. Photo: © Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi looked elegant in a red dress and co-ordinating accessories at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Caroline donned a black shift dress for the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco. Photo: © Getty Images