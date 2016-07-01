Best Royal fashion of the week

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a bespoke lace peplum dress on Friday.

 Photo: © PA

Kate wore a smart Missoni chevron coat for the Battle of Somme commemorations on Thursday.

 Photo: © PA

The Queen wore a grey patterned coat for a service on the eve of the centenary of the Battle of the Somme.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Monarch wore a spring green coat and hat for a visit to Northern Ireland.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia looked radiant in a red dress for a visit from Michelle Obama.

 Photo: © Twitter

The Spanish Queen wore a pink blouse and skater skirt for a visit to the Volkswagen factory on Wednesday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A striped blazer added a fashion forward update to Queen Letizia's summer tailoring.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi looked elegant in a red dress and co-ordinating accessories at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Caroline donned a black shift dress for the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco.

 Photo: © Getty Images