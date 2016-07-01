Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Victoria-Beckham1

Victoria Beckham.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
Pippa-Middleton

Pippa Middleton.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

 Photo: © Getty Images

1-Margot-Robbie

Margot Robbie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra-Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Bella-Hadid

Bella Hadid.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi-Hadid2

Gigi Hadid.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jourdan-Dunn

Jourdan Dunn.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kim-Kardashian

Kim Kardashian.

 Photo: © Rex

Naomie-Harris

Naomie Harris.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia-Palermo

Olivia Palermo.

 Photo: © Getty Images