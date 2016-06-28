Margot Robbie's best style hits

Margot Robbie is currently travelling the world promoting her new film Suicide Squad. For the London premiere she sported this beautiful floral Gucci gown.

Margot took a style risk here - and it paid off! The actress looks stunning in this dazzling, dramatic gown.

Making off-duty look oh so chic!

Making a simple shirtdress look glam.

Pretty in pink.

Taking style tips from co-star Cara Delevingne by rocking dresses with black, heavy-duty boots.

Showing off her incredible physique in this slinky, cutout number.

Margot Robbie made an unexpected sartorial choice in an oriental style dress for the premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in Hollywood.

The actress wowed at the 2016 Met Gala in a white cut out Calvin Klein gown.

Head-to-toe white for minimalist chic at a charity gala appearance.

Animal prints, an emerald green hue and cool accessories - what's not to love about this red carpet look?

Margot looked ladylike in blue-and-white florals for a fashion ball in 2014.

A plunging black jumpsuit created an elegant and timelessly chic red carpet look.

Looking gorgeous in a gold Tom Ford gown at the Oscars in 2016.

 

A lace overlay and braided updo add a cool update to Margot's LBD.

Working mannish tailoring in monochromatic hues at the Givenchy show.

Margot looked glamorous as ever in a black Saint Laurent gown at the 2015 Oscars.

The actress switched it up for monochromatic stripes at the Vanity Fair party.

Slicked back hair and a gold choker add a cool edge to Margot's tailored suit.

The Wolf of Wall Street star wowed in a vibrant yellow gown at an awards show in 2014.

