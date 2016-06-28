Margot Robbie's best style hits by hellofashion.com / 28 June 2016 Margot Robbie is currently travelling the world promoting her new film Suicide Squad. For the London premiere she sported this beautiful floral Gucci gown. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Margot Robbie Style Files Celebrity Style Margot took a style risk here - and it paid off! The actress looks stunning in this dazzling, dramatic gown. Photo: © Rex Making off-duty look oh so chic! Photo: © Rex Making a simple shirtdress look glam. Photo: © Rex Pretty in pink. Photo: © Rex Taking style tips from co-star Cara Delevingne by rocking dresses with black, heavy-duty boots. Photo: © Rex Showing off her incredible physique in this slinky, cutout number. Photo: © Rex Margot Robbie made an unexpected sartorial choice in an oriental style dress for the premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images The actress wowed at the 2016 Met Gala in a white cut out Calvin Klein gown. Photo: © Getty Images Head-to-toe white for minimalist chic at a charity gala appearance. Photo: © Getty Images Animal prints, an emerald green hue and cool accessories - what's not to love about this red carpet look? Photo: © Getty Images Margot looked ladylike in blue-and-white florals for a fashion ball in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images A plunging black jumpsuit created an elegant and timelessly chic red carpet look. Photo: © Getty Images Looking gorgeous in a gold Tom Ford gown at the Oscars in 2016. A lace overlay and braided updo add a cool update to Margot's LBD. Photo: © Getty Images Working mannish tailoring in monochromatic hues at the Givenchy show. Photo: © Getty Images Margot looked glamorous as ever in a black Saint Laurent gown at the 2015 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images The actress switched it up for monochromatic stripes at the Vanity Fair party. Photo: © Getty Images Slicked back hair and a gold choker add a cool edge to Margot's tailored suit. Photo: © Getty Images The Wolf of Wall Street star wowed in a vibrant yellow gown at an awards show in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images